Elon Musk Warns That Starlink System Could Be Targeted in Ukraine

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk warned that it’s highly likely that the Starlink system in Ukraine could be “targeted.”

This warning comes only days after an internet security researcher said the same thing. According to the security researcher, devices like that could become “beacons” that Russia could use as targets for airstrikes.

“…if #Putin controls the air above #Ukraine, users’ uplink transmissions become beacons … for airstrikes,” tweeted John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab project.

“#Russia has decades of experience hitting people by targeting their satellite communications,” he added. In total, he sent out 15 tweets detailing the risks. After that, Elon Musk shared his own warning with his followers and Starlink users.

“Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high,” Musk shared online. “Please use with caution.”

The SpaceX CEO then went on to share some safety tips with Starlink users. He asked that users in Ukraine “turn on Starlink only when needed and place antenna away as far away from people as possible.” On top of that, he wants users to “place light camouflage over antenna to avoid visual detection.”

Starlink System In Ukraine Has Been Active For Almost A Week

On Saturday, Elon Musk said that the Starlink system in Ukraine had officially been activated. By then, SpaceX was sending more devices to the country. A government official in Ukraine had tweeted at Elon Musk, asking him to help the country.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Starlink for “keeping our cities connected and emergency services saving lives!” However, he also said that the country still needed help. They wouldn’t be able to keep Starlink active without generators. This is due to the Russian attacks.

In response to that, Musk said that SpaceX would update the software for the Starlink system in Ukraine. It would reduce how much power they needed to work. After that update, Starlink can be powered by car outlets.

He also enabled mobile roaming on Starlink devices. That way, anyone moving could still use the internet. When Musk said this, many people were confused by what he meant. According to experts, that’s not possible. Starlink devices are not made to be used while moving. Thus, it’s not clear what Elon Musk meant by this. For reference, Reuters reports that Starlink devices look a lot like TV dishes.

It’s not clear how many Starlink devices are in Ukraine. The network that supports the service is made up of 2,000 satellites. The service is very flexible. Thanks to that, Elon Musk was able to get the internet up and running in Ukraine in only a day.

On a more general note, Russia and Ukraine talked today, March 3. They agreed that citizens need to be able to leave safely. This is the first time they’ve agreed since Russia started their attack.