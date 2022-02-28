‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Is ‘Excited’ About Show’s Future After Finale

1883 may have wrapped things up quite well in the season 1 finale. But that doesn’t mean the show is over. Here’s why Tim McGraw is “excited” about the future of the show following that shocking finale.

By the way, there are definite spoilers for the season finale ahead. So if you haven’t seen the finale on Paramount +, you should definitely do so.

1883 season one ended in a way that makes it seem like a good place for the whole series to end. But Paramount + has confirmed that it’s ordered more episodes of the Taylor Sheridan series. But… it’s not a second season. This could mean a big number of things. And it looks like Tim McGraw and the rest of the cast don’t know much either. But he’s still excited.

“We just don’t know. We’re sort of in limbo like everyone else,” the actor and iconic country music star told Variety. “We’re excited about what’s to come and excited about what [Taylor Sheridan] writes and can’t wait to see however it develops.”

And while McGraw has no idea what’s next. He still has an idea for where he’d like to see the characters go. That’s if they get the chance to explore that.

“She was tough to start with, but you see Margaret get tougher and tougher as the show goes on. I’d like to see where she ends up and how her character develops. And I’d like to see how James goes about putting together his crew of people that help him build “Yellowstone,” he continued.

A Season ‘2’ Of ‘1883’ Was Originally Supposed to be Set in the 1930s

Originally, the idea was to have a spinoff of Yellowstone called 1932, which followed yet another generation of Duttons and would serve as a follow-up to 1883.

When asked why 1883 was given additional episodes over a second season, executive producer David Glasser explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the show was originally supposed to end here and then pick up in the 1930s.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but [1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions,” he said.

It looks like 1932 is still coming, but 1883 is going to get more “follow-up” episodes likely featuring the main cast. That’s super exciting for fans, who aren’t quite ready to let this generation of Duttons go. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the early beginnings of the Ranch, and how the family got to where it is today.

There’s not much information about when these new 1883 episodes will come or when 1932 is set to air, but most fans of Taylor Sheridan would agree that whatever is coming next is worth the wait.