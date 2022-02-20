2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Closing Ceremony

It doesn’t seem like long ago that the 2022 Beijing Olympics began, but the games are about to come to a close. Here’s how you can watch the closing ceremony:

Since the Olympics are in China, American viewers will have two options. There are also multiple ways to tune in if you don’t have cable anymore.

First, you can wake up early to watch the ceremony live. Or, you can watch a broadcast of the ceremony during prime time later in the evening. Like every other event, the closing ceremony will air on NBC.

If you want to catch the closing ceremony live, it airs on February 20 at 7 am Eastern. If that’s a bit too early, you can watch the ceremony at 8 pm EST or at 11:35 pm EST on NBC.

No cable? No worries. You can also watch the ceremony on the NBC Sports app.

Here’s What you Need to Know about The Closing Ceremony

According to Newsweek, the ceremony will take place at a stadium nicknamed “The Birds Nest.” Officially called the “Beijing National Stadium,” the stadium is also used during the 2008 Summer Olympics. The ceremony is directed by Zhang Yimou.

Traditionally, the current host country passes the baton on to the next host country. So fans can expect the ceremonial passing of the baton from China to Italy. Italy is set to host the next Winter Olympic Games in Milan in 2026.

There will also be a parade of athletes representing their countries.

The End of the Winter Olympics Has Been Dirsrupted By High Winds

High winds have disrupted the final days of the Winter Olympics, making it difficult for athletes to compete. In fact, a cross-country ski race has been postponed to the final day of the games, making it the last event. The grounds where the games take place have seen wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

And while Sunday might provide better conditions, it’ll still be quite windy. In fact, Sunday could see gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Cross country skiing on a normal day is hard. Try doing so in that kind of weather!

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has also decided to shorten the Men’s 50K cross-country race to 30K due to weather despite the disapproval and disappointment of many athletes and fans of the sport.

But there are still plenty of events worth the watch left to go. So if you want to catch the Tail end of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, tune in to NBC to see the final events unfold.