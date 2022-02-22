2022 Beijing Olympics Were NBC’s Least Watched Winter Games Ever

On Sunday, the closing ceremonies brought an end to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after 18 days of competitions in China. The Winter Games were met with lackluster viewership ratings in a digital streaming era where not as many people watch live television. While streaming numbers performed well, the Beijing Olympics are now the least-watched Winter Olympics ever.

What You Need to Know – Recently, NBCUniversal’s viewership ratings for the Beijing Olympics were released, and they make this year’s Winter Games the least-watched ever.

During primetime coverage, the Winter Olympics averaged around 11.4 million viewers across all NBCU platforms.

That equals an over 40% decline in viewership compared to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That’s also a ratings decline of over 25% compared to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

As low as the ratings were, streaming was at an all-time high for Olympics coverage.

Streaming minutes increased by 78% compared to the 2018 winter games.

Ratings For the 2022 Beijing Olympics Drastically Decline

For several different reasons, there are many media outlets calling the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing a “disaster.” The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t help matters since most of the stadiums had little to no crowds in attendance. Announcers often covered the games virtually from afar. Time zone differences from eastern Asia to the United States created obstacles to viewing in real-time. There was controversy over a Russian figure skater doping scandal. All this and more as many also criticized the host country for human rights violations in China.

Now, add the fact that less people tuned in than ever before to the Beijing Olympics, and the word “disaster” seems reasonable. On Monday, NBCUniversal released viewership numbers based on the network’s “ Total Audience Delivery” metric. The system combines Nielsen TV ratings and Adobe Analytics figures for digital streaming platforms. According to NBCU’s ratings system, the most recent Olympics averaged 11.4 million viewers compared to 19.8 million viewers in 2018. That’s a 42% decline in viewership from the last Winter Olympics only four years before.

There’s been a general decline in broadcast network ratings over the last four years as well. It’s a trending issue that all networks are dealing with and no live programs are immune to these days. Ratings continue to fall and don’t look like they’ll bounce back anytime soon. Last summer, the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo averaged 15.5 million viewers in primetime. NBCU’s Beijing coverage was down 26% in comparison to just last year.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the issues the network faced in Beijing. Bevacqua said the pandemic fueled low viewership ratings. He noted the lack of spectators, athletes wearing masks, and “very harsh [Covid-19] protocols in China” for the ratings decline.

“This was probably the most difficult Olympics of all time,” Bevacqua told The Wall Street Journal.

TV Ratings Drop, But Streaming Numbers Skyrocket

Of course, the way we view and watch TV has rapidly changed in recent years. If there’s any silver linings in the recent ratings report, it’s that streaming services put up stellar numbers in Beijing.

Depending on the measurement, the 2022 Winter Olympics pulled in either the highest or second-highest streaming ratings ever. Coverage of the Olympics streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. The streaming services made up around 4.5% of the total primetime audience. Streaming produced an average primetime viewership of 516,000 viewers. That’s an increase of at least 8% compared to the Summer Olympics from last year. Further, it’s an all-time high during the streaming era.

In total, American viewers tuned in to 4.3 billion minutes of NBCU Olympics coverage during the 18-day event. That’s the most ever for winter games, and only trails the Tokyo games from 2021, which garnered 5.6 billion viewing minutes. Compared to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, streaming minutes in Beijing increased by a whopping 78%.

NBCU’s report also shared that Peacock had its “best 18-day stretch of usage” since the streaming service debuted 19 months ago. Peacock streamed every event live from China, and while overall numbers declined, the streaming service had record numbers.

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus shared a statement about the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He said that compared to other network programming in the same 18-day span, his company’s Olympics coverage “dominated across all platforms.” He also said that the Peacock streaming service experienced “sharply increased signups, usage and awareness” due to NBCU’s involvement with the winter games.