2022 Grammy Awards Rescheduled Date, Location Announced

After the announcement for the Grammy Awards indefinite postponement (thank you COVID-19), fans of the award show finally get a date!

This year, the Grammy Awards will take place on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The CMT Awards will be moved to a later date. The original plan was for the show to be scheduled for that day at the venue. According to recent announcements, Grammy Week events will broadcast live on January 31st, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater.

These special events include the Premiere Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert, and the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala. Although these events remain postponed, fans are one step closer to hearing all about their favorite awards show.

Ironically, last year’s show happened on the same date of January 31st. However, moved up six weeks to March 14, after a holiday-season virus spike in Southern California. In the end, the 2021 Grammys occurred in a smaller setting at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This happened before small, rotating groups of nominees changed every 45 minutes.

This year, the 2022 Grammy nominee list is led by Jon Batiste with eleven nominations. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R received eight nominations apiece. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish received seven.

The show will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah to Again Host the Grammy Awards

The long-time host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, hosted the Grammy Awards last year and is returning this year.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. discussed Noah’s return in a press release.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage. We feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening, he said.

George Cheeks, the CEO, and Chief Content Officer at CBS, also had kind words to say about the host of The Daily Show.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” he said.

There Have Been Multiple Show Delays Since Omicron

Due to the variant Omicron, multiple Broadway shows concerts, and other large gatherings paused production to later dates.

Back in December, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour canceled performance after singer Doja Cat announced her COVID diagnosis. Megan Thee Stallion also canceled a concert when multiple staff members were exposed to the illness.

Many television shows took nose dives when it came to production and viewing. While a few series managed to make it by postponing production, others were canceled altogether.

Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration shortened its number of attendees from 58,000 to 15,000. Saturday Night Live didn’t end up having a live studio audience over Omicron.