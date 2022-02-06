2022 NFL Pro Bowl: How to, When to Watch

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will kick off this afternoon (Sunday) as the league’s best players come together for a year-end celebration.

Today is the day. 😎



📺: 2022 #ProBowl — 3pm ET on ESPN

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/K2fqMJNmYA — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022

“Today is the day,” a social media post from the NFL proclaims. The post also includes a few of the players that will be playing in today’s game. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are among participants featured in the Twitter post.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The kickoff for the big game is set for 3 p.m. ET. If you would like to catch the year-end celebration extravaganza, you can flip over to ESPN or ABC and watch from the comfort of your favorite chair. There are a couple of streaming options to watch the Pro Bowl as well. ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App will live stream the contest. So if you’re looking for a leisurely Sunday activity, pop open a cold one and enjoy the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars.

While the Pro Bowl will keep score and run a time clock, the game is more about celebration than actual competition. It will be your last chance to watch your favorite players before the 2022 season begins this fall. Voted on by NFL fans, receiving an invite to the Pro Bowl is also a huge honor for players. It signifies that you are one of the best and most popular players in the league. While players want to win the game for their team, the Pro Bowl is more about fellowship and fun. It is also a chance for fans to see players let loose and be themselves.

Pro Bowl Brings Out The League’s Top Players

Today’s Pro Bowl will see the best of the best from the AFC and NFC battle for bragging rights. The atmosphere for the game is rather laid back but sometimes the competitive juices get flowing.

One player missing from this year’s Pro Bowl is the “GOAT” himself, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The future NFL Hall of Famer announced his retirement just a few days ago and will also not participate in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to get the starting nod for the NFC team. Other featured players on the NFC squad also include New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa.

On the AFC side, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead his squad. Other AFC players to watch include Indianapolis Colts Running back Jonathan Taylor, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Tennessee Titans defensive back Kevin Byard.