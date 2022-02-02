2022 Olympics: Here’s the TV Schedule for the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are right around the corner. The games start on February 4 with the traditional Opening Ceremonies and then will end on February 20 with Closing Ceremonies. Although the Opening Ceremony isn’t until February 4, you might miss some of your favorite winter sports if you don’t tune in early.

The actual competition starts on February 2 with events like curling, ice hockey, and freestyle skiing. So, how should you watch the Olympics this year?

For starters, NBCU is going to be the home of the Games this year. That means any of the NBCU-owned networks will have coverage of the events, interviews, and more content. Peacock will have every single event available to stream at any time. This is the best way to make sure you are watching all the events that interest you the most on your own time.

As for live viewers, turn on NBC, CNBC, and USA to watch select events being aired on TV. Keep in mind, Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the West Coast, so some times may seem a bit abnormal. Here’s a look at when some of the most popular events will get the spotlight.

Live Viewers Olympics Events to Watch

According to Deadline, Alpine skiing for Men’s Downhill Training will begin at 7 p.m. on USA and 7:15 p.m. on CNBC. The Women’s Prelim for hockey stars at 8 p.m. on both CNBC and USA. For those who love figure skating, the very first event for that is the Men’s and Pairs SP, Rhythm Dancing Team Event at 5 p.m. on CNBC. The Pairs Short Team Competition is on NBC at 9 p.m.

The live broadcast for the Opening Ceremony starts at 3 a.m. on NBC or you can watch the West Coast Encore of the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. The Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying Round begins at 6:45 p.m. on CNBC.

On February 5, the games fully kick-off. Speed Skating is on CNBC at 12:30 a.m., Biathalon is on CNBC at 12:40 a.m., Ski Jumping is on at 1:40 a.m. on CNBC, and Freestyle Skiing is on at 2 a.m.

You can watch the first event for Luge at 3:10 a.m. and then later on in the day tune in for Short Track on CNBC at 11:30 a.m. The first award ceremony will be held at 3:30 a.m. for Freestyle Skiing and Luge.

Check back at Deadline or NBC for more programming changes as the Games proceed as well. If keeping track of when each event is on seems stressful, consider getting a free trial of Peacock if you don’t have one already. It’s the best way to watch events without the stress of live programming, scheduling to record different events, or waking up at 2 a.m. to watch your favorite athletes.