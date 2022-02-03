2022 Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Beijing Olympics have arrived!

Although the games have been underway in numerous sports, the official kickoff is the opening ceremony which will take place on Friday, February 3.

The opening ceremony takes place at the National Stadium, which is nicknamed The Bird’s Nest. It previously hosted the closing ceremony for the 2008 summer games.

Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony that starts at 8 PM in China. This means that it will begin at 7 AM Eastern. However, official coverage through NBC begins at 6:30 AM and an opening ceremony special will reair at 8 PM ET that night.

Stream the 2022 Olympic opening ceremony through the network, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, or via Peacock. NBC’s content will also be streamed on FuboTV.

2022 Olympics Boycott

Over 150 American athletes will be participating in the lavish ceremony. This is in spite of the United States refusing to send an official delegation. The reason is that President Joe Biden has created a “diplomatic boycott” over the games over China’s human rights abuse. Typically, the United States sends the vice president and/or the first lady for the Parade of Nations entrance. You’ll recall that Dr. First Lady Jill Biden was on hand for the Summer 2021 Games opening ceremony.

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told USA Today. “We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home. (But) we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games.”

Furthermore, Psaki said that this is because China has “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses”. However, the administration did want to prevent their athletes from competing. However, they can not sign off on China’s actions.”It cannot be business as usual,” Psaki concluded.

COVID-19 Shake Up

Finally, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and curler John Shuster will be the official flag bearers for the United States. Their fellow athletes voted them into the privilege at the Olympics.

However, Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing. She has been replaced by Speedskater Brittany Bowe. Bowe received Meyers Taylor is in isolation at a local hotel.

“Being voted by my peers as the flag bearer is the biggest honor of my career,” Meyers Taylor said in a statement. “Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead our delegation on my behalf. She is an incredible person with an exemplary character, and I’m excited to watch her and John lead Team USA at the Opening Ceremony. I’m honored to be a part of this team. and coming from a military family, it’s really special to have been chosen to carry our flag.”