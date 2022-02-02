2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Include Dolly Parton, Eminem & More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is announcing their 2022 nominees. Country icon Dolly Parton and Eminem are among the diverse list of honorees.

On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 new nominees for this year’s induction ceremony. Dolly Parton is among this list of diverse artists.

The nominees also include Beck, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Rage Against the Machine, and Lionel Richie.

John Sykes, the Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is excited about this year’s ballot.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

This is Dolly Parton’s first time on the nomination ballot. In order to qualify for the honor, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the present year. The country music icon’s first recording, “Puppy Love,” was released in 1959. This means that she has been eligible for the honor since 1984.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May. A special ceremony will take place in the fall.

How To Vote for Dolly Parton

2022 is looking like a great year for Dolly Parton. She is releasing a new album, novel, and is collaborating with some sweet partners. Today, America’s songstress is a nominee for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Fans are able to show their support for Dolly Parton in the induction process. Starting today, music lovers can vote for their favorite inductees on the Hall of Fame’s website. The Top 5 artists that the public votes for will be placed on a “fan’s ballot.” These votes are added to these artists’ existing ballots. The process is then in the judges’ hands.

Over 1,000 music industry professionals will be voting through the induction process. This international board will consider the artists’ “musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.” Artists, music historians, and music business professionals will all add their voice into the mix.

Music fans are able to vote for the songstress through April 29. Until then, you can vote every day for Miss Dolly. Let’s make our country music icon a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend.