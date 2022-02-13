2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show: How, When to Live Stream

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show is going to be epic. Here’s everything you need to know about the big show.

Tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime Show features some of the heavyweights of hip-hop. With Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige taking the stage, it is sure to be a high-energy performance. For viewers like myself, this is the highlight of Super Bowl Sunday. For those who appreciate a good concert over the game, here is everything you need to know about watching the halftime show.

Fans are able to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show on FuboTV or Peacock. Both are free platforms to use. If you have cable, the game is being broadcasted on NBC. It will also be made available on the NBC and NBC Sports apps.

What time does the halftime show begin? This is a good question. It is hard to predict when the second quarter of the game will end. However, NBC estimates that it should start somewhere between 8-8:30 p.m. ET. This is about 90 minutes after kickoff, which occurs at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes. To fill this time to the best of their ability, performers typically arrange many of their songs into special medleys. This means that fans get to hear more of the artist’s catalog in less time.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Highlights

In years past, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been more memorable than the game. No matter your genre preference, the performance is always an exciting spectacle. Here are three of my favorite halftime shows from previous games.

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga’s halftime show performance during Super Bowl LI was entertaining from beginning to end. From flying down to the stage, to dancing and playing her keytar, Gag did not disappoint. She included many of her hits in her medley, including “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” and “Born This Way.” My favorite part of the show is when she slows things down and plays piano for a more intimate moment.

2. Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

I will never forget Bruno Mars’ performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Pulling influences from the Motown classics, the singer shows off his voice and full band. Red Hot Chili Peppers join the star onstage and perform “Give It Away,” adding a fun punk element to Mars’ already high-energy show.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are two of America’s greatest entertainers. When you put them together, magic happens. Both dressed in sparking ensembles, the two women bring the heat to the halftime show stage. Singing classics from both of their catalogs, they make their fans proud.