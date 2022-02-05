2022 Winter Olympics Athletes Are Going Off on China’s COVID Quarantine Hotels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing, but some of the athletes themselves don’t seem very happy. This isn’t so much with the competition itself, but China’s COVID quarantine hotels they must reside in while there.

Fox News states the Winter Olympic athletes are criticizing the lack of edible food and training equipment while waiting to test out of isolation. Among them, Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova and Belgian Kim Meylemans especially bemoaned the Beijing Winter Olympic’s isolation conditions.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale, and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,” Vasnetsova said in an Instagram video.

She also took to Twitter and criticized the meals. She posted about her “breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days already.” In the post, she specifies the meals are plain pasta, an orange sauce, some meat on a bone, potatoes, and no greens. Stating most of the food was “impossible” to eat, she reported rapidly losing weight.

Meylemans had a similar experience and posted a video earlier in the week highlighting the conditions. Citing a lack of information as her main issue, she returned from the quarantine hotel to isolation in the Winter Olympic Village after releasing the video. BLF.TV posted a clip of it on Twitter.

🥲 Déchirant 😢La coureuse de squelettes #KimMeylemans a été testée positive à son arrivée en #Chine.



La Belge a été informée qu'elle est mise en quarantaine seule pendant 14 jours, avec 2 tests #PCR par jour



Elle appelle à l'aide..🥲#XiJinping #OlympicGames #Chine #Belgique pic.twitter.com/6NxarXHhbU — BLF.TV (@blf_tv) February 4, 2022

Belgian Olympic official Olav Spahl commented on the matter Wednesday. “Our main goal was to get Kim to the Olympic Village in Yanqing as quickly as possible,” he said. “We are therefore very pleased that this has now been successfully achieved. We understand that the COVID measures are necessary to safeguard the safety and health of participants in the games, but we believe that the athlete should always be at the center of such an approach.”

Though the hotel’s living conditions are lackluster, one can’t deny the Olympic Opening Ceremonies are always a sight to behold. Dwayne Johnson has been a big part of promoting it and recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the exciting shoot.

Johnson narrated a film titled I Dare You, which honored the U.S. Olympic athletes participating in the games. Speaking of how honored he was to do so, he also shared a quick clip on Twitter, giving a quick look at what went into the film.

“A true honor to rep our US Olympic Athletes to kick off the Opening Ceremonies for our @NBCOlympics,” the tweet reads. “Very cool to hear from so many athletes & coaches. Life’s defining moment is upon them. Here’s a cool behind the scenes piece from our epic shoot. #IDareYou#WinterOlympics.”

It’s hard not to get excited with The Rock hosting and showing his appreciation for our athletes.