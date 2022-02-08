2022 Winter Olympics: USA Skier Nina O’Brien Stretchered Off After Horrifying Crash at the Finish Line

Skier Nina O’Brien has been stretchered away following a bad crash at the finish line in the 2022 Winter Olympics. O’Brien crashed just at the end of her second giant slalom run.

O’Brien was skiing at top speed and was one gate away from the finish line at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre when she lost her balance. Video of the crash shows O’Brien clutching at her left leg, which bends unnaturally.

The silver lining here is O’Brien was reportedly responsive and in as good enough spirits as you could be for such a horrific crash. The US Ski and Snowboard team sent out a tweet following the incident.

“She was worried about delaying the race,” the team wrote. “And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing. What a trooper!”

O’Brien was currently in 6th place going into her second run. She’s not the only US skier who failed to advance. She was actually the third of four U.S. skiers that were unable to finish today’s two run race.

Fellow Skiiers Have Voiced their Support for O’Brien Following Her Brutal Crash at The Olympics

Fellow competitor Mikaela Shiffrin posted her condolences for her fellow competitor, talking about how difficult and ruthless the sport can be.

“We are so heartbroken for Nina… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn, This sport… this sport is SO damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts far more often than it ever feels good,” she wrote.

Shiffrin also had a fall today, but it wasn’t a bad enough one to require medical attention. It did disqualify her from the race as she went off course, however.

Former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who has seen her fair share of brutal injuries, tweeted out her support for O’Brien as well.

“Prayers go out to Nina her crash was… difficult to watch to say the least,” she wrote.

Skiing may not look it, but its an incredibly dangerous sport that can be very hard on the body. These athletes train relentlessly for the Olympics, and seeing someone’s dreams dashed so brutally is quite difficult.

Olympic injuries do happen, though, and no doubt Shiffrin will receive great care. Earlier in the week, Hockey player Briana Decker broke her ankle before the team even got to play her first game. In a statement, Decker thanked the medical staff on hand for their good work.

Hopefully, O’Brien will receive the same treatment and will be able to ski once more once she heals.