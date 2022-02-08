2022 Winter Olympics: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s Dad Goes Viral for Hilarious F-Bomb Laden Interview After She Won Gold

The Winter Olympics has so many great moments in the history of sports. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand had one of those.

While competing in the snowboard slopestyle, Zoi jumped, spun, and grinded her way to victory. Her run in the final was about as flawless as you could ask for. Of course, the slopestyle is one of the most exciting events of the Winter Olympics. It also shows off a variety of skills that include rail grinds, jumps, ramps, and more. It is a veritable playground for these expert boarders.

After the big run and the subsequent gold medal, Sadowski-Synnott’s dad was interviewed by local New Zealand media. Of course, he was a proud father after watching that great run in the Olympics. Who wouldn’t be? He just couldn’t contain his excitement during the interview and let a few F-bombs fly during his time on air. Oh, well. This was truly historic. The first time a Kiwi ever won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Check that out below and see it for yourself.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s dad is having a sick one pic.twitter.com/z1oczIoi3D — the_emancipation_of_miri (@e_maur1) February 6, 2022

“She was f***ing crazy,” the father said. “I’m pretty f***ing excited, to be honest.”

Smiling ear to ear, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s dad was on absolute fire during the interview. While the network might not like him dropping the curses, the rest of the world applauds him. After all, his daughter made history and will likely be considered a national hero of sorts. How great is that?

Of course, New Zealand was proud of their native daughter. After posting an 84.51 in Run 1 and a poor 28.15 in Run 2, Zoi came back in a big way. Then, she took home a Winter Olympics gold medal after a 92.88 in her final run.

🥇HISTORY MADE 🥇 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first ever GOLD medal at an Olympic Winter Games!



Could not be more proud right now 🖤🌿 #EarnTheFern #KoTātauTeKapaOAotearoa pic.twitter.com/mJZY308K9m — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) February 6, 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Comes Up Clutch at Winter Olympics

There are big moments, and then there’s taking the gold medal with your final run. Knowing that her country was looking on as she competed on the world stage, Zoi came up big. Taking the lead and the gold medal on her final run and leaving her mark in the record books.

So, what did that run look like? Glad you asked, just check it out below and see for yourself.

HISTORY FOR NEW ZEALAND! 🇳🇿



Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, winner of the first-ever #WinterOlympics gold medal for her country! pic.twitter.com/sKqa4x263O — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

While there have been big moments for New Zealand in sports, Beijing 2022 and Zoi are going to be remembered for a long time. After she finished, her teammates and friends tackled her and gave her the congratulations that she deserved.

The Winter Olympics have once again proven to be must-watch TV. It isn’t just the athletes that are must-watch, either. So, next time you see an event in these games, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for those parent interviews. You never know what might happen.