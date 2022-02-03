49ers Fan Is in a Coma After Reportedly Getting Attacked at NFC Game

A San Francisco 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after he was viciously attacked at the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan, was found lying in the parking lot outside of Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium. The incident occurred at the stadium during the NFC championship game. The matchup featured the Los Angeles Rams facing the San Francisco 49ers for a Super Bowl birth. Law enforcement is investigating, but no arrests have been made. Law enforcement officials believe Luna’s serious and life-threatening injuries are the result of a brutal beating. Luna was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks says the possible assault caused significant injury to the fan. Meeks also says law enforcement is using video surveillance to identify suspects or individuals with information.

“They believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and also facial area,” the police officer says.

Police don’t believe the 40-year-old 49ers fan was mugged. He still had his wallet and other valuables on him. A natural assumption might be that Luna was attacked because he is a fan of an opposing team. But Meeks says there is no evidence suggesting this. Luna owns and operates a restaurant in Oakland. Reports say he traveled to the stadium alone after some of his friends backed out.

The big game at SoFi Stadium drew a reported attendance of well over 70,000 football fans. The Rams beat the 49ers to punch their ticket to the 2022 Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is set for the Ram’s home field at SoFi Stadium. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is becoming an all too common scene to see NFL fans engaging in violence against one another. Social media sites like Instagram and Facebook are full of videos of large-scale fights breaking out at football games. A quick YouTube search will pull numerous clips of fighting fans. It appears to be becoming a common occurrence at SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams make their home. The following video was recorded at the same game and shows a 49ers fan and Rams engaging in physical violence.

As you can see from this video, tensions run high among opposing fans of NFL teams. The 49ers and Rams are rivals on and off the field. Combine that with readily available adult beverages and you have the recipe for fan-on-fan violence.

Sofi Stadium will also host the Super Bowl on February 13.