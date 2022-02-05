86-Year-Old Bengals Gets Emotional After Learning He’s Going to Super Bowl

Sports, y’all. One Bengals fan is getting the trip of a lifetime at 86-years-old thanks to football, his favorite team, and great fans.

James Lipscomb sat in his recliner, covering his face with a blanket, while the Cincinnati Bengals closed out an overtime win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While the NFL world wondered if Tom Brady would retire, they also watched two of the game’s greatest in the next generation battle it out in an instant classic.

Lipscomb’s daughter, Linda Eschenbrenner, filmed on her phone as her father reacted to the win. While he cried and cheered on, the TV played on in the background of the video. Then Linda asked him, “How happy are you, dad?” And he said, “I can’t stand it!”

This Bengals fan has been to as many games as he could go to and has never missed a game, on TV. Through all of the good, bad, ties, wins, losses, and more, he has been there. And that’s what makes this even sweeter.

The video of Lipscomb made the rounds on social media. The Facebook page picked up over 5 million views. With all of the trauma and awfulness in the Bengals’ past, this is a big one. Soon after the video took off, Linda’s daughter, Elizabeth had set up a GoFundMe. Then, folks started donating to “Get Grandpa to the Super Bowl” along with a caretaker. The campaign took off and has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

So, it looks like the 86 year old superfan is going to get to go to the big game. The Super Bowl will feature the Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the third Super Bowl for Cincy and for Mr. Lipscomb.

Bengals Grandpa is Heading to the Super Bowl

Since the campaign went live on GoFundMe, there have been so many great messages from donors and those that loved seeing Lipscomb’s reaction.

“Every super fan, dad & grandpa should get to see his team play AND have a dang good time! Blessings to him, his family, friends, & contributors!” Jeri said after donating $50.

If this thing keeps going the way it has been going, James and company will be sitting on the 50-yard line, cushion seats. The response has been so wild and surely it has been overwhelming for the family. For a man that attended the first Cincinnati game at Nippert Stadium. August 3, 1968, also happened to be his birthday. He held season tickets for decades. And always made sure to catch every single game.

That means more losses than wins, unfortunately. So these rare moments, like Super Bowl XVI and XXIII are precious. Just like Super Bowl LVI this year. It has been fifty-four years of fandom and dedication. I have no dog in this fight, but I’ll be rooting a little harder for Joe Burrow and the Bengals with Lipscomb in mind.