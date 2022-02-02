‘9-1-1’ Adds Arielle Kebbel to the Cast: Here’s the Details on Her Character

9-1-1 has added Arielle Kebbel to the cast. Here are the details on her character, and where you may have seen her before:

Kebbel is set for a recurring role alongside Oliver Stark on the hit show. According to Deadline, she’ll play LAFD Firefighter Lucy Donato. Donato works at rival firehouse 147, but she helps the 118 during a huge rescue mission. And it looks like after that rescue mission, Kebbel’s character is going to stick around for a while.

According to Deadline, Lucy is fearless. She’s confident, self-assured, and great at making decisions in life or death situations. She’ll be introduced during the spring premiere of the show which is on Monday, March 21 at 8 PM.

Kebbel is known for her work in the third and fourth chapters of the After series. She also starred in NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector. Other roles of hers include After We Fell, John Tucker Must Die, Think like a Man, The Uninvited, and The Grudge 2.

Can We Expect a ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Crossover Event This year

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minnear recently sat down with Variety to talk about the return of 9-1-1 this spring. During that interview, he discussed whether or not we can expect a crossover event, and why having a big one is just really hard right now.

The pandemic didn’t go away, so it’s still super complicated to make these shows,” Minear explained. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a few actors from one show join another.

“There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season,” he confirmed. But this “crossover action” is going to look a bit different than any huge event with everyone from both casts.

“Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination. They’re almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating,” he explained.

Both shows have huge casts, and Minnear explained that it’s actually quite difficult to do justice to everyone in a big crossover event like that. So, until that can happen, we can expect smaller crossovers for now. And that’s totally fine by most fans. Crossover events are fun, but when you have two shows that are plenty good on their own, they don’t feel like a necessity at all.

If you love the two shows, 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently airing every Monday at 8/7 central on FOX. 9-1-1 will take over that timeslot when it returns on the 21st, and Lone Star will move to 9/8 central.