‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett Honored With NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, who plays Athena Grant on 9-1-1, earned the award for Best Actress in a Drama in Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards.

9-1-1 also was a nominee for Best Drama. But that award went to Queen Sugar.

The other nominees in Bassett’s category were Queen Sugar’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley; Octavia Spencer for Truth be Told and Queen Latifah of The Equalizer. It was a very talented category. Spencer has an Academy Award on her trophy shelf and both Bassett and Queen Latifah are Oscar nominees.

Bassett dominates the Image Awards. It was her 12th victory, including her third in a row for 9-1-1.

Bassett is hard at work in production for 9-1-1. Currently, the show is on hiatus, with its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star occupying its Monday time slot. However, 9-1-1 returns to the airwaves, March 21.

And showrunners are promising that Athena and Bobby will be working together more in the 9-1-1 spring episodes.

What’s In Store for Athena This Spring on 9-1-1?

Bassett’s Athena had an especially chaotic fall. She’s the tough, beautiful LA police officer who is married to Bobby, the fire captain of the 118.

Last fall, Athena had to deal with her son, Harry, being kidnapped with a fellow officer nearly dying during the case. And this was all going on as Los Angeles suffered a massive power outage. Can you imagine looking for your son in such a situation? Plus, later in the fall, Michael, her ex-husband opted to leave LA and follow his surgeon boyfriend out of the country.

Meanwhile, Bobby (Peter Krause) also had to get through that apocalyptic city-wide outage and deal with one of his firefighters (Chimney) taking leave to find his wife and another abruptly quitting to help his son. Eddie left the 126 at the end of the 9-1-1 Christmas episode.

9-1-1 fans are anxious for next month’s premiere. And fans want to know what may be in store for Bobby and Athena, the couple who unexpectedly fell in love in mid-life. They got married then had to work through issues to maintain their relationship.

Earlier this week, a fan asked about the 9-1-1 first couple TV Line’s weekly Q&A.

Matt Webb Mitovich, who answers the question responded:

“Rest assured, they are now in a good place in their marriage after dealing with Harry’s kidnapping and Michael’s move. And professionally, they will be working together on several emergencies that involve the LAPD and the 118 — including the previously-teased Speed-inspired rescue attempt in the March 21 spring premiere.”

About that “Speed” episode. Here’s the plot tease: “The 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb. Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision. The 118 welcome two new members to the team.”