‘9-1-1’: Bobby and Athena Will Be Working Together a Lot More in Upcoming Episodes

Face it, 9-1-1 didn’t let Bobby and Athena catch their collective breaths as the TV couple blew through the fall season of the show.

Angela Bassett’s Athena had it especially tough. Athena, the LAPD officer, dealt with her son being kidnapped and a fellow officer nearly dying. Plus, her ex-husband opted to leave LA and follow his surgeon boyfriend out of the country.

And Peter Krause’s Bobby had to get through an apocalyptic city-wide power failure and deal with one of his 118 firefighters taking leave to find his wife and another abruptly quitting to help his son.

These days, 9-1-1 is readying for next month’s spring premiere. And fans want to know what may be in store for Bobby and Athena, the couple who unexpectedly fell in love, got married then had to work hard to stay a couple.

What’s the 9-1-1 on Bobby and Athena?

A 9-1-1 fan asked about the couple in TV Line’s weekly Q&A.

TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich responded: “Rest assured, they are now in a good place in their marriage after dealing with Harry’s kidnapping and Michael’s move. And professionally, they will be working together on several emergencies that involve the LAPD and the 118 — including the previously-teased Speed-inspired rescue attempt in the March 21 spring premiere.”

There still is almost a month before 9-1-1 returns. The show’s last new episode was Dec. 6. Since then, spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star took over the time slot to kick off its season three. The two shows will be on Fox, together, in their normal times, March 21.

Here’s the plot summary of the next new episode: “The 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb. Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision. The 118 welcome two new members to the team.”

The 9-1-1 social media team dropped a new tease, Wednesday, so take a look at some of the upcoming moments.

Spring Season Will Feature a Eddie Plot Point

There are two big plot changes for the rest of the 9-1-1 spring season.

Eddie quit the 118 at the end of the Dec. 6 episode. Christopher, his young son, was growing more anxious as Christmas approached. He’d already lost his mother and was convinced his dad would be dead by next Christmas. So Eddie (Ryan Guzman) broke the news to Bobby on Christmas he was leaving his job. From the new tease, it looks like Eddie didn’t go far from the 118. It appears he’s working as a dispatcher.

And speaking of dispatch, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie and Kenneth Choi’s Chimney are back. Hewitt took maternity leave from 9-1-1 last August when she had her third child. Last spring, Maddie also had a baby. But at the start of season five last September, Maddie was suffering from postpartum depression. She left her baby daughter at the 118 and disappeared. Chimney spent the fall trying to find her.