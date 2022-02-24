‘9-1-1’ Doesn’t Take ‘Its Foot Off the Gas’ in New Trailer

9-1-1 is almost back. And it’s not taking its “foot off the gas” in a new trailer for the second half of the season. Fans are dying to know more after the mid-season finale left them on a serious cliffhanger. And they also are patiently awaiting the return of Kenneth Choi, who plays Chimney, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie.

The epic new trailer shows us clips of Chimney, Maddie, Athena, and plenty more central characters as they continue to respond to emergencies in Los Angeles. The trailer previews a ton of tense moments.

How Will Maddie Return to ‘9-1-1’?

One of the most notable moments in the trailer is a very short clip of Maddie, who fled Los Angeles at the beginning of this season. Struggling with post-partum depression, Maddie left her child at a fire station and left the city. This was tragic for the father, Chimney, whose now doing everything he can to bring her home.

The reason Maddie had to get written out of the show for a while is that actress Jennifer Love Hewitt had a baby of her own, and needed to go on maternity leave. This meant we didn’t know much about Maddie’s whereabouts or see her at all all season.

But as the trailer shows, that’s all about to change. Chimney’s coming back. Maddie’s going to be there. But how will she return? Is there any hope of repairing her relationship with Chimney?

Showrunner Tim Minear has kept pretty tight lipped about the plans for Maddie, but he noted that a lot of our questions will get addressed.

“All the answers for where she went and what happened and how that reunion is going to occur will be answered,” Minear has said. “And yeah, of course, she and Chimney are coming back. It may not be as straight a line as you expect it to be, but I do not think it will be unsatisfying for the audience.”

Here’s How to Watch

If you’re excited for the show to return, you aren’t alone. And we have less than a month to go before 9-1-1 comes back to FOX. The show will return on Monday, March 21st at 8/7 central. A new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will air right after.

And if you want something to hold you over in the meantime, 9-1-1: Lone Star is airing new episodes in 9-1-1‘s usual 8/7 central timeslot. The next one should be a very emotional one, and follow two main characters trying to make it to the funeral of a lost loved one.