‘9-1-1’: How To Catch Up on Every Episode

If you’re looking to revisit the original 9-1-1 show, or have never seen it and want to, there are a variety of ways you can watch. The Fox show is popular and currently has five seasons. On top of that, Fox has produced a spin-off that is also wildly successful: 9-1-1: Lone Star. More spinoffs could be in the franchise’s future if things keep going well. So, let’s get that watch count up.

Firstly, 9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu. This is a good option for people who might have never seen the show. Hulu has the first three seasons available for streaming. Of course, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to access these seasons of the show. The price of a Hulu membership increased last year, but the tried-and-true platform is still one of the cheapest out there. A basic membership will run you $6.99 a month. That includes ads, of course. If you’re not a fan of ads or just don’t want your screen time interrupted, that’ll cost you almost double. Hulu’s streaming plan with no ads goes for $12.99 a month.

If you’ve already seen 9-1-1, or if you don’t mind jumping right into the show, Fox’s website might be the answer for you. Currently, all 10 episodes of the latest season are available to watch online. The selection of episodes is limited, to say the least. This option would be great if you’ve just missed out on Season 5. Fox’s website even has a few of the episodes available to stream for free. However, the rest of the episodes are locked. To unlock them, you have to make an online account with Fox and then link your TV provider. If you don’t want to do that, Fox has a one-hour preview pass for locked episodes.

Other Streaming Sites Have ‘9-1-1’ Episodes Available, But They’re Costly

The options we’ve listed above only have some of 9-1-1 available, but they’re the cheapest options. You can binge-watch the entire show on Amazon Prime, but by the end of Season 5, your wallet might hurt. Unfortunately, 9-1-1 is not included in an Amazon Prime membership, so you’ll have to pay per episode, or per season. If you choose to buy per episode, that’ll come out to $1.99 an episode. If you want to go all-in and buy the show per season, then that’ll cost you $14.99 per season. Other platforms have the show available per episode or per season, too. Apple+ and Vudu both have all episodes of 9-1-1 available, but you’ll have to buy them. It’s important to note that if you go this route and buy episodes or seasons of the show, you’ll be able to watch them at any time. They’ll stay in your account’s library.