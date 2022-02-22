‘9-1-1’: How Will Maddie Return to the Show

“9-1-1” fans know that Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning to the show as her character, Maddie. As great as that is, how exactly do showrunners plan to bring back the missing mother?

As many of our readers know, Maddie spent much time struggling with postpartum depression. She’d been struggling to bond with her daughter, and constantly felt like a failure as a mother. With Chimney (Kenneth Choi) constantly working, Maddie was often left to deal with her depression, exhaustion, and brand new daughter by herself. But after the new mother fell asleep while bathing her baby, Jee-Yun briefly slipped underwater. The good news is that Maddie got her daughter to the hospital, where doctors gave Jee-Yun a clean bill of health.

But that ended up pushing Maddie over the edge. Although she loved her daughter, she saw herself as no good for the baby. And with Chimney gone all the time, she didn’t think things would get any better. So she did the only thing she thought would make things better.

One day, Chimney arrives to work only to see his daughter with the rest of his team, who all looked concerned. Apparently, Maddie left him a tablet explaining why she had to leave. She also explains why their daughter is better off without her.

But if you know Chimney, you knew he wasn’t just going to let that slide. After hearing from Buck (Oliver Stark) what happened with Maddie and Jee-Yun in the bathtub, Chimney takes off with the baby to find her mother and bring her home.

‘9-1-1:’ Showrunner Explains How He’s Addressing Maddie and Chimney’s Storyline

In the brief teaser trailer for the Spring premiere of “9-1-1,” fans see Maddie and the rest of the characters back in action!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is back with a new baby, and Chimney is back in Los Angeles with a smile on his face. Also, Maddie is back on the show—only this time with a new haircut. She might be returning to the show, but we’re not sure if it’ll be right away. But what does her coming back mean for her relationship with her daughter’s father? Where do the two new parents go from here?

Lucky for us, showrunner for the hit FOX action drama, Tim Minear, is here to give us some much needed information on Maddie and Chimney, although slightly vague.

“All the answers for where she went and what happened and how that reunion is going to occur will be answered,” Minear says. “And yeah, of course, she and Chimney are coming back. It may not be as straight a line as you expect it to be, but I do not think it will be unsatisfying for the audience.”

Remembering how Maddie struggled before she left, it will likely still be an issue. But with Chimney and Buck, and the rest of the 118 around to keep an eye on things, at least she’ll know she isn’t alone.

Minear also mentioned his decision for Choi to not stick around on “9-1-1” when Hewitt went on maternity leave. However, now that both actors are back, he’s excited for fans to see their character’s newest stories. And so are we.