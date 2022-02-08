‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Rob Lowe Highlights One of His Former Series in Recent Clip

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe recently highlighted one of his former series in a new clip from last night’s episode 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actor, who plays Owen Strand, also played Samuel Norman Seaborn on The West Wing, a hit political drama.

And Owen Strand’s date in last night’s 9-1-1: Lone Star episode was definitely reminiscent of Rob Lowe’s time on The West Wing, as he went out with the Texas Governor’s chief of staff and had quite a funny line about politics.

“I always imagine the world of politics to be really smart people waking briskly down corridors, talking real fast and all sort of sounding alike,” he said. It feels like a pretty direct reference to The West Wing. If you’ve seen more than five seconds of the show, you’d know exactly what he’s referencing here.

Rob Lowe Isn’t the Only ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Who Was on ‘The West Wing’

Rob Lowe isn’t actually the only person on 9-1-1: Lone Star whose been on The West Wing. The woman who plays Owen Strand’s ex-wife Gwyneth Morgan is Lisa Edelstein, who played Laurie on The West Wing. The two have a child together, T.K, who’s also a major part of the series.

Earlier in the 9-1-1: Lone Star season, Edelstein appeared on the show once more as Gwyn. But this time, she wasn’t really herself. She was a figment of T.K’s “dream state” that he experienced while in a coma. In the episodes, she tells T.K to fight for his life.

9-1-1: Lone Star Fans were thrilled to see Gwyn back, but of course, people really wanted to see a West Wing reunion between the two actors. Gwyn is a lawyer living in new york. She runs a successful law firm, and isn’t as much a part of T.K’s life as Owen is.

Last Night’s Episode Saw A Major Twist

While last night’s episode had some fun and interesting moments with Owen Strand, the true shocker happened to Judd. Judd and Grace just had another child together during an ice storm. But last night found a teen boy telling Judd that he has two kids that he didn’t even know existed.

The next episode will be a continuation of that, and will see Judd, Owen, and Wyatt going into the woods. But things quickly go awry. Here’s the episode description.

“To bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies; Tommy joins a grief group for widowers; a woman fears she is cursed and takes drastic measures to cure herself,” the description reads.

To tune in to 9-1-1: Lone Star when it airs next, go to the FOX channel at 8/7 central on Monday, February 14th.