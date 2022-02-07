‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Airs Tonight: Here’s Everything You Missed on the Ice Storm Episodes

Well, you made it “9-1-1: Lone Star” fans. Yes, the four-part Ice Storm episodes of “9-1-1: Lone Star” have concluded. Now, the crew moves forward Monday evening in a new episode after all the events that took place in the Ice Storm episodes.

The biggest storyline of those episodes was T.K. and whether or not he would make it. Folks also were wondering where his relationship stood with Carlos on the program. However, after awaking from his coma after three weeks, Carlos and T.K. patched things up.

It was scary and took a lot to get there, though. At one point, Carlos overhead a nurse talking about T.K.’s dubious state that did not, fortunately, come to fruition.

Rob Lowe on “9-1-1: Lone Star”

Rob Lowe has worn a lot of hats in his career. A cowboy hat is a new one for him, though. The legendary actor has mostly starred in comedy programs of late. Following his big-time stardom on “The West Wing” for many years in the 1990s.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is a different show for Low. How did he get ready to take on such a difficult role for FOX Lowe told EW, “Unfortunately, California has had so many wildfires and floods. And my home area of Santa Barbara has really been through it. Through that, I’ve not only had so many firsthand experiences with losing people in my community, I’ve also become very, very close with the [firefighters] in that area. And I did some training down here with the L.A. Fire Department.”

Being a local California resident prepared Lowe for the role in a way. He was around these sorts of things in Santa Barbara. Because of his experience, he’s experience loss. He’s also done his homework by working with the Los Angeles Fire Department in the past to train and prepare for the role.

He continued on “9-1-1: Lone Star”, “I even hosted a bunch of them [at my home] during the fires. There’s always somebody on set to tell you what equipment you would use and what you would wear. But for me, the most important thing is, What makes someone want to do that job? What do they love about it?

He continued, “What are the pitfalls? What are their fears? I’m lucky to have actual friends to rely on for that sort of stuff.” Lowe has taken the role seriously and brought them into his home. He wants to know the “why” behind why the firefighters do what they do? Rob Lowe is more curious about the internal questions that the firefighters ask themselves every day. The equipment is not the hard part. It’s why they do what they do that drives Rob Lowe.

You can watch “9-1-1: Lone Star” on FOX.