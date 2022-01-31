‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Captain Strand Blames Himself for T.K.’s Condition in New Preview

Captain Owen Strand finally is snapping out of his icy funk on 9-1-1: Lone Star. But will the universe view it as too little too late when it comes to TK?

Fox dropped a tease for tonight’s new 9-1-1: Lone Star (via TV Insider). And if you have a heart, Owen’s emotional speech will break it. Most everyone from the 126 is outside TK’s hospital room. TK, Owen’s son, is dying. But can his condition improve?

“They’re telling me that his body is trying to shut down and they say it’s because his heart stopped,” Strand tells his fellow firefighters and paramedics. “But I don’t think that’s right. I think it’s because mine did.”

Here’s the Setup for That 9-1-1: Lone Star Scene

Now, for the 9-1-1: Lone Star back story to set up this scene. The show premiered earlier in January. It’s now on the fourth of a four-episode story arc. All of Central Texas is iced in (factually, this event is based on a winter storm that devastated Austin last February).

Tonight’s episode is called “Push.” It’s probably in reference to Grace being in labor. She’s stuck with Billy Tyson and about to birth a baby. Sierra McClain, who plays strong, no-nonsense Grace, said Billy is in for “a lot of bickering, a lot of back and forth, a lot of Billy getting beat up by Grace up until the moment of truth.” (Billy deserves it all).

But here’s betting a ton of 9-1-1: Lone Star air time Monday night will be devoted to Rob Lowe’s Captain Strand. He checked out, mentally, after he was suspended for punching Billy, a fellow captain and his big-time frenemy. Strand headed to a cabin in the Hill Country as ice and snow slammed the area.

TK saved a child in the middle of an icy lake. Now, he’s in the hospital, on a ventilator, as his friends from the 126 sit in vigil, praying he gets better. Owen also now is at the hospital.

Owen Admits He ‘Gave Up,” Says It’s ‘His Fault’

Marjan had tried to get through to Owen, but he wouldn’t listen. At the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star season two, Billy closed the 126, which had been torched by an arsonist.

In the clip, Owen looked at Marjan. “You were right. I gave up. I quit,” he told her. “It wasn’t about ego or pride. I wish it was. It was about fear.

“Our world imploded so spectacularly, and everybody was looking to me to put it back together and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to this time. And so I ran away. Everything that’s happening, it’s my fault.

“So you can tell the universe ‘message received.’ It may be too late and I may not be able to fix things, but I’m sure as hell going to try. And I’m not waiting around.”

With that speech, Owen decided to go find Billy and give him a written apology. Tommy volunteers to go with Owen to give him company. Right before Owen left the hospital, Owen hugged Carlos, his son’s estranged boyfriend.

Soon enough, Judd, Owen and everyone else will be frantically trying to find both Grace and Billy. So stick with Outsider for more 9:11: Lone Star details.