‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Carlos May Effectively Become a Detective in Upcoming Episodes

9-1-1: Lone Star fan-favorite character Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) might effectively become a detective over the course of the season. It’s exciting for fans of the series, who were hoping to see him get a promotion. In fact, we know he’ll become a temporary detective in a March episode of the show, but will he be able to get the position full time?

According to TV Line, Carlos will operate as a detective in a late march episode when he and Grace (Sierra McClain) team up to solve a crime that affects both of their jobs.

What this case will be and whether or not this could lead to Carlos acting as a detective in a more official capacity remains unclear. Fans will have to wait until late March to see what unfolds.

Carlos Has Gone Through a Lot This Season

Already this year, Carlos has gone through a ton. He and T.K Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) broke up off-screen, though it’s clear they still had deep feelings for one another. Then, T.K almost died while on a rescue mission and went into a coma. Carlos spent a good chunk of the ice storm arc, which occurred for four episodes at the beginning of the season, worrying that the love of his life could die.

Not to mention, they had broken up, which had really taken a toll on both of them. T.K Strand actor Ronen Rubenstein actually opened up about the T.K./Carlos break up in an interview earlier this year before the Ice Storm arc ended.

“We get to watch the really difficult road for Tarlos and I’m optimistic that things are gonna work out, but it’s a question of how is it gonna happen,” he said to TV Insider. [“For] someone like T.K., who’s had tremendous heartbreak and trauma, we’ll see what that does to their relationship if they do get back together. We’ll see if it’s gonna be smooth and then it will be bumpy again or if it’ll be bumpy the whole time.”

It turns out that that “road back” was actually quite short. When T.K woke up, the two decided to make it work.

What to Expect From the Next Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see Owen (Rob Lowe) deal with a rival in quite the creative way. When Owen’s rivalry with a Police Sergeant (Played by Guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, he decides to battle it out with the Sergeant on the softball field. Other than that, we really don’t know much about this episode.

If you want to watch it when it airs, you can tune in to FOX on February 21st at 8/7 Central.