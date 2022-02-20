‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Could Carlos Reyes Make Detective?

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) is a fan favorite. And many would love to see him get a step up in his career. An upcoming episode will see him informally taking on a detective role, but could there be a promotion in Carlos’s future?

It’s been alluded to that he should take a detective exam after solving the case of a missing girl. And now, with a new episode coming up that’ll once again see Reyes playing a detective role, it’s hard not to speculate that he could get a promotion in the future.

In the episode, Carlos and Grace (Sierra McClain) will team up to solve a crime that has to do with both of their jobs. It sounds like what they uncover could change everything for them. According to TV Line, The episode will air in late March.

What to Expect from the Next Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Thankfully, we still have plenty of new episodes to enjoy in the meantime. And the upcoming episode honestly looks like tons of fun and a much-needed change of tone after the darker and more tragic events of the last few episodes.

The episode finds Owen (Rob Lowe) going toe to toe with an annoying Police Officer (Neal McDonough).

“When a dustup between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field,” the description reads.

Neal McDonough, who’s joining the show as said annoying police sergeant, reunited with one of his former co-stars while on the set of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Tommy actress Gina Torres had a role in Suits, which Neal McDonough was also a part of. It doesn’t look like the two had many scenes together in the upcoming episode, though.

“Oh, I always love running into Neal McDonough. He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional. Unfortunately, we never really seem to be on the same side of things. We get to spend some time together,” Torres said to TV Insider.

And as far as Carlos goes, fans don’t know much about what role he’ll have to play in the next episode. But hopefully, we’ll see plenty of him. Carlos just got back together with his boyfriend, T.K, after T.K had a near-death experience during the ice storm arc.

To tune in to the next episode, you won’t have to wait much longer. 9-1-1: Lone Star airs new episodes every Monday at 8/7 central on FOX.