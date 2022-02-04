‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Did the Ice Storm Storyline Last Too Long?

The ice storm on “9-1-1: Lone Star” lasted for 4 weeks, and people are asking, was that too long? The answer: maybe. Critic Matt Roush for TV Insider answered viewer-submitted questions about various television shows, and one question was about the big ice storm.

One viewer noted that the ice storm episodes upped their anxiety every week, and that they have “struggled with the discomfort I’ve been experiencing during the ice storm thread since this season began.” Though the arc was a bit distressing, they ended their comment with praise, writing, “Watching this week’s end of this thread was so emotional, well-written, and acted that it made everything worth it.”

Roush replied that the anxiety-inducing episodes were most likely written that way on purpose. He also mentioned the power grid in Texas, and how that affects the storyline. I’m sure if you’re from Texas and you watched the ice storm arc on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” you’d feel a ton of anxiety as well. Roush commented that his household felt the ice storm overstayed its welcome a bit. He also “had a feeling that Billy Burke’s character would perish while helping Grace have her baby — but he survived! — so it will be good to see the show get back to normal now that the storm has passed.”

In my opinion, maybe 4 weeks was a bit long to extend an arc. A good 3 episode arc is a tried and true formula. The rule of 3 really does work, after all. But, could the writers fit everything they wanted to say with this arc into 3 episodes? Possibly. They’d probably have to cut some stuff down, but it would be more succinct. The stories would be shaved down to their essential parts.

What ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Needs to Bring Back to Be Successful Again

Not that “9-1-1: Lone Star” isn’t successful right now; but, there are so many storylines for audiences to follow, with all the characters split up, that things are getting convoluted. It’s getting harder to stay interested. So, what needs to happen on the show to bring audience attention back?

Well, for starters, we need the 126 back. The station closed due to budget cuts after Owen Strand declined the offer to become Deputy Chief. Now, everyone is split, doing their own things. The problem is, the multiple storylines have seemingly nothing in common. There’s no common ground amongst all of them to keep the characters together. They need a reason to come together again, and a new station could be just that.

Hopefully, executive producer Tim Minear will make good on his promise that everyone will come together again. Could a new station be in the works on “9-1-1: Lone Star?” Only time will tell.