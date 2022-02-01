‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode 4, ‘Push’ Full Recap

This season of 9-1-1: Lone Star has been chilling, to say the least. Since the third season of the popular Fox drama premiered in early January, the Lone Star crews have been battling an unprecedented Texas ice storm. However, the most recent episode wrapped up the massive storm. But, no one is totally out of the woods yet as many of the Lone Star characters will continue addressing the after-effects of the storm.

As the four-part ice storm event came to a close during Monday night’s 9-1-1: Lone Star which is titled Push, the viewers were given quite a few surprises. And, thankful, some happy endings as well.

First, let’s check in with T.K. who is still in a coma following injuries he sustained in a harrowing rescue during the massive storm. Now, the first responder, who is portrayed by Ronin Rubenstein, is living in a dream world as his body heals from an injury. During his dream sequence, T.K. receives some sage advice from his mother. Well, his mother who resides in the dream world. The advice? Common sense, really…to simply “stop dying.”

One ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Couple Reconnects

Meanwhile, Carlos continues to worry over T.K. and, at the urging of his mother, Carlos decides to tell T.K. how he is feeling. Even if the feelings aren’t all positive after the couple’s heart-wrenching break up at the start of the season. And, in this scene, we finally learn what led to the couple breaking up. It came down to their place together. Carlos had made T.K. part owner in the couple’s dream apartment. This made T.K. uncomfortable and the tension ended with the relationship blowing up.

But, those shipping the 9-1-1: Lone Star couple got some incredibly good news when T.K. rebounded and finally came out of his coma. He and Carlos immediately patch things up, giving viewers an ending so happy, it was beyond what we had hoped to see.

Elsewhere, Grace (Sierra McClain) gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Charlie. However, the birth brought with it a lot of incidents. Stuck because of the ice storm as labor begins, Grace and Billy (Billy Burke) take shelter in an abandoned tour bus. Looking to warm the vehicle up, Billy tries to siphon gas from another vehicle to get the heater going. But, the moment becomes tense as his attempts almost turn deadly. Thankfully, Tommy (Gina Torres) and Owen (Rob Lowe) show up just in time; and Grace gives birth to a healthy little girl.

Some Very Happy Beginings

With the happy endings and new beginnings all around, it seems almost impossible that more good news would befall the 9-1-1: Lone Star teams. But, the show wasn’t done yet. In a shocking moment, the team learns that the 126 has been saved! A $5 million donation comes into Marjan’s (Natacha Karam) GoFundMe page, saving the firehouse from demolition. As it turns out the donation came from the father of a girl who was rescued early in the season.