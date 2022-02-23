‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Fans Decide What the Best Episode of the Series Is

When it comes to “9-1-1: Lone Star,” the fans are diehard. They love their characters, and their drama, and their firehouse. So which episode is the favorite? According to IMDb, it’s the season 2 episode “The Big Heat.” Fans rated this episode a high 8.9 out of 10.

“The Big Heat” was definitely an emotional episode. Owen was suspected of being the arsonist he was investigating, when in reality he was in on an elaborate plan to catch the firefighter who was really involved. The episode provided twist after twist, culminating in the arson investigator sneaking into a hospital room to kill a witness, then setting himself on fire. Additionally, the team found out he planted bombs at the station.

Then, another twist: Carlos and TK were trapped in their burning house. I’m sure the thought was going through everyone’s minds: is “9-1-1: Lone Star” really going to kill these two? But, Owen and Billy arrived just in time, and saved them both. Carlos was understandably freaked out, given that they’d been targeted by a deranged arsonist.

And then, just when thing seem to be going well for once, another twist: Charles. Incredible; an hour of heartbreak, anxiety, and maze-like twists and turns, just to end with Charles having an aneurysm. “9-1-1: Lone Star” really knows how to bring the pain.

Even after all that, fans love this episode. To date, it’s still the highest ranked on IMDb. Talk about gluttons for punishment; this episode is so emotionally charged, so devastating, that I’d never watch it again. But, like I said. The fans are diehard.

New Look at ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Promises More Heartbreak

Speaking of devastating episodes of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” we just had one. Gwyn died in the previous episode, shocking all who were watching. It wasn’t billed as a big-time episode, just a regular, maybe even filler, episode. But then, the bombshell. The ending featured TK telling Carlos that Gwyn had died.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Owen and TK are flying to New York for her funeral. But, while in the air, the plane experiences sudden mechanical failure. My worst nightmare already. In a few promo photos, it looks like someone is injured, and Owen and TK rush to help.

TK has a moment, as well, where he starts to reminisce about his mother. He thinks back to when she helped him through rehab. So, Lisa Edelstein will probably make her last appearance on “9-1-1: Lone Star” as a flashback. This will definitely prove to be a heartbreaking episode featuring a grieving father and son; the upcoming episodes will have to deal with the aftermath of that grief.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” can be over the top sometimes, but when they get down to the nitty gritty details of regular life, it’s surprisingly real.