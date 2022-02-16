9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Discusses Why It’s Good That Tommy Is So Busy

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres recently discussed why it’s both good and bad that Tommy is keeping busy. The actress plays Tommy Vega on the hit series, which is in its third season this year.

The latest episode saw Tommy get some closure following the shocking death of her husband, Charles. In a recent episode, Tommy follows a psychics advice to talk to the spirit of her husband, and in doing so, tells him what’s been weighing on her. Whether you believe in ghosts or not isn’t the point. The point is, is that Tommy got some semblance of closure following his death.

But Tommy is also busy. She’s a now single mother with a full-time job. And Gina Torres says that’s actually pretty good for her, but comes with a price.

“I believe that it’s both good and bad that she’s so busy. She doesn’t have to feel. She can run the kids around. She can do the housework. She can cook a meal. She can go to work, which, God knows, takes a lot of time and a lot of emotional space to do. So what does she do when the house is actually quiet? She thinks about Charles,” The 9-1-1: Lone Star actress explained in a TV Insider interview.

“But this gave her the space, this night gave her the time to mourn in the way that I think she needed to mourn so that she can put something to rest. She can move on to the next level of what her life might be,” Torres continued.

Gina Torres Got To Reunite With an Old ‘Suits’ Co-Star on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

An upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see a guest star come in to challenge Owen in more ways than one. Neal McDonough is coming on the show to play a Sherrif Who Butts heads with Owen, but when their rivalry goes viral, Owen decides that the two should settle matters with a game of softball. Yeah… that’s a very “Owen.” Idea.

But on top of being in works such as Captain America: The First Avenger, Yellowstone, Apex, and Boomtown, McDonough also played Sean Cahill on Suits. Gina Torres played Jessica Pearson on the hit show.

“I always love running into Neal McDonough. He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional. Unfortunately, we never really seem to be on the same side of things. [Laughs] We get to spend some time together,” Torres said.

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will air next Monday, February 21st at 8/7 central only on FOX.