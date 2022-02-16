‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Explains Tommy’s Mourning Process in Episode 6

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres recently explained the fascinating approach the show took to Tommy’s mourning process in episode 6.

The episode sees Tommy taking advice from a psychic, and trying to contact the ghost of her husband. And regardless of whether you believe in ghosts and contacting the dead, it was a truly impactful episode. In it, she’s really able to get closure and start on a new road to healing.

She even made her husband’s favorite meal in order to contact him, but also, to kind of get closure for herself.

“She went through the trouble of making steak to get a kind of closure for herself. Clearly this is a woman who, it’s still fresh, it’s so hard to lose the person you believe to be the love of your life. And so the mourning process, I have no doubt, has been challenging for Tommy, who’s used to having all the answers,” Torres explained in a TV Insider interview about the powerful episode.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Episode Saw The Character Give Herself ‘Permission to move on’

Torres went on to describe how important it was to see Tommy close the summoning circle and move on. And while it was lovely to see the character do this for herself, this was also supposed to be cathartic for the audience.

“It’s also important for the audience to have that as well. We did such a beautiful job. The writers did such a beautiful job of creating and showcasing this lovely marriage and relationship between Charles and Tommy, and so it deserved an equally poignant burial if you will,” she said.

And of course, with Tommy’s profession, Torres noted that she sometimes struggles with the “what ifs” and wonders what would have happened if she could have done something differently that could have saved her husband.

“The hope is that the ‘what if?’ gets smaller and more quiet over the years as time goes and that you surrender to what was, but yeah, I think there is a part of her that maybe doesn’t blame herself but wishes it could be different,” she continued.

Fans will now see Tommy continue to try and move on from this. And yes, Torres has said that Tommy will move on in the romance department at some point. But obviously, she’s not quite ready for that. Fans probably aren’t ready to see that, either.

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to take on a much lighter topic: Owen besting a rival through a game of softball! If you want to catch that episode, it’ll air next Monday, February 21st at 8/7 central.