‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Previews ‘Suits’ Reunion in Upcoming Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres just teased a Suits reunion in the show’s upcoming episode. Torres, who plays Tommy Vega on the hit series, also played Jessica Pearson on Suits. She’s wowed fans with her performances on both shows. Now, another actor from suits is going to feature on the series.

Actor Neal McDonough will join the show as a Police Sergeant on next week’s episode. But, the two don’t really cross paths that much. The reunion happened mostly off-screen. Vega is going to be busy while McDonough’s character spends a lot of his time with Owen (Rob Lowe).

“Oh, I always love running into Neal McDonough. He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional. Unfortunately, we never really seem to be on the same side of things. [Laughs] We get to spend some time together,” she said in an interview with TV Insider.

Neal McDonough played Sean Cahill on Suits. He’s also been in a number of other films and TV series including Minority Report, Captain America: The First Avenger, Timeline, and Boomtown. He’s also known for his work on Yellowstone, where he plays Malcolm Beck. He appeared in season 2 of the hit Paramount series.

Tonights ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode Sees Owen Trying To Solve a Feud in a Creative Way

Tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star episode should be a big one, but Gina Torres’s Vega is far from the only person who’s going to experience some huge drama. In fact, a lot of the episode will see Owen and said Police Seargent really go head to head. And when their feud goes Viral well.

They decide to settle this feud in an odd way.

“When a dustup between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field,” the description reads.

Leave it to Owen to try and settle a real feud with a softball game. It should be a really unique episode that’s bound to have some lighter moments. Which let’s be real, a fun softball game sounds like quite the tread after all the dramatic episodes we’ve gotten over the past couple of weeks.

It looks like Neal Mcdonough will have a pretty big part to play as this softball-playing obnoxious police Seargent unwittingly thrust into the spotlight. And while it doesn’t sound like Vega will be involved, actress Gina Torres did get to reunite with an old co-star.

You can catch this next 9-1-1: Lone Star episode, called, Red Vs. Blue, on Monday, February 21st.