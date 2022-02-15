‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Reveals Her Dream Crossover for Tommy

Sure, we all love a good crossover. But, the best kind of crossover is one that goes even deeper than what we see on the screen. One that spans across multiple universes…and connects characters in ways that only the audience can understand. And, it’s just this type of reunion that 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Gina Torres would like to see in if her character Tommy Vega crosses over onto 9-1-1.

During a recent discussion with TV Insider, Gina Torres discussed her 9-1-1: Lone Star character, imagining what the star’s ideal 9-1-1 crossover would be. And, the Lone Star actress notes, this would include one particular player with whom she shared the screen in another popular procedural series in 2017.

Gina Torres Discusses Her Ideal ‘9-1-1’/’9-1-1: Lone Star’ Crossover Event

When considering the moment her 9-1-1: Lone Star character would connect with some of the franchise’s original series members, Gina Torres knows she would love for her character, Tommy Vega to connect with first.

“It would have to include Aisha Hinds and Angela Bassett,” the actress tells TV Line. And, Torres adds, the crossover would be ideal if she could also connect with one other player, Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash.

This crossover connection, Torres says, would be a fun one for the actors because it would be a type of reunion for the stars since they played together in the 2016-2017 mystery drama series, The Catch.

“Peter and I, that’s another reunion,” the actress says.

“We had such a blast working on The Catch together,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star star adds. “It would be great to have our characters find each other.”

Torres Feels “Blessed” By Her Career

Actress Gina Torres has been a mainstay on some of our favorite dramas for quite some time. Most notably, the actress has portrayed the headstrong Zoe Washburne in the hit series Firefly; and the affluent and strong-willed Jessica Pearson in the drama series Suits. Torres also had stints portraying a variety of characters on shows like Angel, Alias, and the hit Fox series 24, among others. But, the actress notes, it wasn’t always an early journey to get to where she is now.

“I was living in Auckland, New Zealand because I was a recurring character in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” Torres says of her early days in the business.

“I’m from New York, so I kept my apartment there,” the 9-1-1: Lonestar actress notes. “Although I had to sublet it because I couldn’t afford to keep all my residences going.”

This, Torres says, meant she was doing a whole lot of traveling during the beginning of her career.

“I would also come to LA to do pilots and audition,” Torres explains. “Traveling took up a lot of my time at that age.”