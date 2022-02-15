‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Says Tommy Finding Someone Else ‘Is Inevitable’

Nearly one year after 9-1-1: Lone Star character Charles Vega passed away, actress Gina Torres shares her thoughts about her 9-1-1 persona and Vega’s wife Tommy eventually moving on.

During an interview with TV Insider, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress responded to whether or not Tommy is thinking about one day finding someone else. This was after the episode featuring Tommy mourning the loss of Charles. “I have no idea and I think it’s something that is inevitable. I don’t have a timeline on it, but it was a big love and it deserves as much time as it needs.”

While chatting about the dinner Tommy made as a tribute to Charles, the 9-1-1: Lone Star castmate said that her character went through the trouble of making steak to get a kind of closure for herself. “Clearly this is a woman who, it’s still fresh, it’s so hard to lose the person you believe to be the love of your life. And so the mourning process, I have no doubt, has been challenging for Tommy, who’s used to having all the answers.”

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actress also said that it was important to not just give Tommy a moment to close the “circle” on everything or even have permission to move on. But it was important for the audience to have that as well. “We did such a beautiful job. The writers did such a beautiful job of creating and showcasing this lovely marriage and relationship between Charles and Tommy, and so it deserved an equally poignant burial, if you will.”

9-1-1: Lone Star Actress Gina Torres Opens Up About How Tommy Is Receiving Supporting from Her Work Family

While also talking about how Tommy has been leaning on Owen and Judd for support, the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast member declared, “There is the grief group. And we’re a family, the 126 is a family. We’ve established that, and so that does not change.”

When asked about the recent ice storm episodes, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress admitted that those episodes were both hard and challenging. This was due to the fact that the cast and crew had to shoot the scenes in the middle of a heatwave. “So we’re all wearing parkas and beanies and snow pants in 95-degree weather,” Torres explained. “So it was just even more amazing to sort of ride up to set and see a blanket of snow. And see this winter wonderland that has been created.”

In regards to what her dream crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star be for Tommy, Torres said it would have to include Aisha Hinds, Angela Bassett, and Peter Krause. “’Cause Peter and I, that’s another reunion. We had such a blast working on The Catch together. It would be great to have our characters find each other.”