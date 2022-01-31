‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Grace Takes the Focus in New Trailer

9-1-1: Lone Star has Grace taking the focus in a trailer for the upcoming episode. The episode still set during an ice storm wreaking havoc over Austin, will follow Grace as she goes into labor amidst all the chaos. We’ll also see T.K. Strand trying to recover while in a coma, and Owen Strand feeling like T.K’s incident was somehow his fault.

All of that is coming to you tonight. The description for the episode also puts Grace at the forefront.

“Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor; Judd, Owen, and Tommy race to find her,” the description for the episode reads.

You can watch the trailer below, which finds Grace trapped, needing her husband, going into labor without him.

Sierra McClain Recently Opened Up about Grace Having A Baby in the Upcoming ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode

Sierra McClain, who plays Grace, says that the upcoming episode will definitely be a huge one for Grace and her imminently growing family. But she wasn’t surprised when the 9-1-1: Lone Star writers told her Grace would be giving birth in an emergency setting.

“I wasn’t surprised in the least,” McClain said in an interview with The New York Post. “Some of it was shocking to me, like the fact that Billy was going to be involved. But the fact that it wasn’t traditional, I can’t lie. I was like, ‘I wouldn’t expect anything less from Lone Star!”

9-1-1: Lone Star has thrown us some serious curveballs with this storm. It’s not only been an intense and action-filled arc, but it hit us with some major emotional moments for almost everyone. At the heart of that is T.K Strand, whose been in a coma since trying to rescue a boy from a frozen pond.

Grace will be stuck with someone that she is far from a huge fan of: Billy Tyson. With only Billy around to help her, it should be a really difficult labor for her. But who knows, this situation is likely going to bring Grace and Tyson closer.

Actress Sierra McClain said Billy Tyson’s actor, Billy Burke, was a great sport during their scenes together. Of course, they were quite intense.

The upcoming episode tonight will focus on Grace, but will also see him in a dream state with his mom. One preview shows him asking her if he’s already dead. And actor Ronen Rubenstein has noted that we’ll learn what happened to T.K and Carlos and why they’ve decided to call it quits with each other.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Monday Nights at 8/7 Central only on FOX. And yes, it will continue to air during the 2022 Olympic Games.