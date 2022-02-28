‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Here’s How You Can Catch Up on the Series

Well, “9-1-1: Lone Star” fans if you were wondering how to catch up on the FOX hit drama after the conclusion of the Ice Storm storyline, here is how you can catch up on the series. Well, it all starts on the streaming platform Hulu. Yes, fans of the program who fell behind can watch all of Season 1 and Season 2 on the platform now. However, with Season 3, fans can watch new episodes a day after they air on FOX.

Something to keep in mind, though, is the way in which each season is built. For instance, Season 1 had just 10 episodes, while Season 2 had 14. Now, the latest season, Season 3, will have 18 episodes in total.

Rob Lowe on “9-1-1: Lone Star”

Rob Lowe took on a big role change when he signed for the FOX drama. However, along with wanting to work with the director who also put together “Nip/Tuck” years ago, he wanted to work with a stacked cast on the show. One of those members was Liv Tyler.

He told EW, “We were so excited to get Liv. When that idea came up we were really pumped. It felt really fresh. There are some actors that you just know are going to make you more interesting when they stand next to you and Liv’s one of those people. It’s just a function of her energy and who she is. She’s very unique. She’s gorgeous in a very unique way.

Lowe added, “She’s got a body of work behind her that’s kind of iconic, and weird, and extraordinary and you also don’t see her all the time. It’s been great.”

Liv, of course, starred on the hit HBO show “The Leftovers” for many years. She has since starred on the program and worked with Lowe to great fanfare.

He added. “It’s a really good part for her because it’s really different from anything you’ve seen her do before. She plays a very focused, super-capable paramedic. It’s an unbelievably physical role for her so her natural ethereal, otherworldly qualities that make her who she is are really cool because you don’t really see that mixed with this super practical, go-getter girl.”

Lowe concluded, “Yes! You’re going to go on a propulsive journey that is emotional as well as physical. You better fasten your seat belts, because it is coming at you.” It’s a lot to do this kind of gig for the cast of characters involved. The actors and actresses did their homework on the profession and working in these circumstances. However, the show has been a hit as viewers have tuned in enough for the show to make it midway through its third seasons with many future seasons seemingly on the horizon.