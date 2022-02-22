‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 7, “Red vs Blue.”

In the seventh episode of Season 3, “Red vs. Blue,” fans are thrown for a loop after T.K. receives a distressing call towards the end of the episode. Although it begins in good spirits, the episode quickly changes its tune when T.K. learns that his mother, Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) has died. So, is this really the end of Gwyn Morgan? Or is this simply a cliffhanger to keep viewers on their toes?

It’s official, Lisa Edelstein is leaving 9-1-1 Lone Star

9-1-1 Lone Star fans may notice the fact that Gwyn appears less in Season 3 than she did in Season 2. So, it makes sense that perhaps Lisa Edelstein is was gearing up for her departure. Edelstein’s acting credits include playing Dr. Lisa Cuddy on Fox’s medical drama series House as well as taking on the role of Abby McCarthy in the Bravo series Girlgriends’ Guide to Divorce between 2014 and 2018.

An exclusive from Variety confirms that Lisa Edelstein is officially leaving the 9-1-1 Lone Star series. However, that doesn’t mean viewers of the show have seen the last of Gwyn. Despite her character’s recent death in Season 3 Episode 7, “Red vs. Blue,” Gwyn is set to return in the next episode, “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency” airing on February 28 via Fox. But don’t get too excited. 9-1-1 Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear warns Edelstein’s appearance in next week’s episode may not be what fans are expecting.

“Life is never one thing,” Minear told Variety. “And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare. It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game-changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

If the teaser for Episode 8 titled “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency” tells us anything, it’s that there are more tragic moments ahead. Check out the preview of Gwyn’s final episode below.