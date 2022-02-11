‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Hits the Baseball Field in Upcoming Episode

We’re officially past the Ice Storm episodes on “9-1-1: Lone Star” folks. With that, a new episode is here as the much-anticipated face-off between the Austin firefighters versus the police officers. Indeed, the battle between the two groups will finally take place on the softball field. It’s an episode and crossover that folks have been waiting a long time for.

Here’s how the full synopsis of the episode shakes out for the show on FOX that stars Rob Lowe.

From the FOX release, “When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift.”

Rob Lowe on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Rob Lowe took a big chance when he took the role as the leader for this show. It’s a completely different show for Rob Lowe, but it is one he has soared at. Before taking the FOX show, Lowe had primarily focused on the comedy programs like “Grinder” and “Parks and Recreation”. Before that, Lowe starred on “The West Wing” in another different kind of role.

However, what drew him to this role, in particular, was the man in charge.

Lowe told EW, “Ryan Murphy wrote Nip/Tuck for me and my agents never gave it to me. How about them apples? [Laughs] I had lunch with him and told him how much I loved Nip/Tuck and he was horrified as well [that it didn’t work out]. It’s one of the great Hollywood stories! For 15 years, we’ve been trying to find something [to do] together, but I’ve always been unavailable for the most part. I’m a big fan of what he, Brad [Falchuk], and Tim [Minear] did with the genre.”

He wanted to work with Murphy for a long time. Finally, with this FOX program, he had the opportunity. They had been trying to work with one another for over 15 years.

Lowe concluded, “I love action; I love a good procedural, but that kind of special sauce they throw on it makes it not only really interesting to watch but really, really interesting as an actor. In any given episode, I’m playing comedy, I’m playing a leading man, I’m playing action, and I’m playing really raw emotion. You just don’t get many opportunities as an actor to go to the kind of places that you can in Ryan, Tim, and Brad’s shows.”

He is a fan of the genre. He is a fan of working in this particular space. You never know what you’re going to get. You can watch “9-1-1: Lone Star” on FOX.