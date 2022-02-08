‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Jim Parrack Calls Judd’s New Twist ‘Wild’

On Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Judd becomes a new father. And then he becomes a new father again when a teenage boy shows up and says he’s his son. All in all, Judd’s had a crazy couple of weeks.

Actor Jim Parrack, who plays Judd, spoke about this twist with Variety recently, calling it “wild” and recalling when he first heard about it.

“It’s wild,” he began. “When [showrunner] Tim Minear told me, I immediately went like, damn, we just introduced our little trio. We just saw child and mother and father together for the first time. By the time we get to the next episode, there’s already going to be something thrown into it.”

Judd’s son, Wyatt, came to Station 126 to confront Judd at the very beginning of the episode. Apparently, Judd had a fling with a barrel racer in 2005 that he barely remembers at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Her name is Marlene, and Grace takes the initiative while Judd is still reeling and invited Marlene and Wyatt to dinner. Parrack said that Grace was thinking ‘What we’re for sure not going to do is alienate these people.’ Which is admirable, definitely, considering she just had a baby and now her husband has a surprise teenager.

Parrack also spoke to TV Insider about the moment. “Tim Minear told me ahead of time and my first reaction was, ‘I wish I had known that,'” said Parrack. “He said, ‘No, no, no, Judd didn’t know.’ So I kind of misunderstood what he was saying. And I was like, ‘Oh boy, that is really, really good storytelling. They give us a brand new child and a brand new little family and then the very next week say, hey, what about the past?’ I thought, ‘That’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be fun.'”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Outlines What’s Next for Judd and Grace

Now that they have a new baby, everything is going to change for Judd and Grace on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.” How are they going to handle it?

“Both of us are public servants and we have these pretty demanding jobs, pretty high-stakes jobs,” Parrack said in conversation with Variety. “We’re not in the kind of world where we can bring in a nanny or something like that. And without making much ado about it, without talking about it a lot, what you’re going to see is real husband and wife cooperation and taking turns.”

He continued, “You’re not going to see assigned roles: dad takes care of this, mom takes care of that. Without talking about it, we just demonstrate both parents are going to have to do it all. And I know for a fact there are a ton of families out there that function just like that because they have to.”