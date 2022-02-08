‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Explains How Grace ‘Softens the Shock’ of Judd’s Big Twist

Judd got the shock of his life on Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star”; turns out, right after his wife Grace gave birth to his daughter, he found out he has another kid, a teenage son named Wyatt. Apparently, he hooked up with a barrel racer at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2005, an encounter that he barely remembers.

Now, he has to learn how to be a father to two people all of a sudden. Good thing Grace is there to shoulder some of the burden and soften the blow a bit.

Jim Parrack spoke to Variety about the wild moment. He praised Sarah McClain’s character Grace for taking the twist in stride. Grace takes the initiative and invites Marlene, Wyatt’s mother, and Wyatt over for dinner. She’s giving them a moment to get to know Grace, Judd, and their baby Charlie.

“To initiate that while I’m still kind of spinning, for her to just say look, ‘What we’re for sure not going to do is alienate these people,’ Parrack said, calling the act “really gracious.” He continued, “And what she does in the episode, by taking that step and kind of taking the reins for a minute is she softens the shock of it all and lets us start to kind of boil things down to just simple human connections.”

He went on to explain that Grace taking the reins of the situation helps Judd cope in the moment. “And she removes all the scandal from it and everything is just like, ‘Look, this is life now. How do you guys want to go about it?’ It was a really, really well-structured story. And what comes next after I’ve gotten the green light from my family that I can have a relationship with this kid without destroying what we have, what comes next is Judd’s attempt to connect to this kid that couldn’t be more different from him.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Talks the Moment He Learned Judd’s Twist

“It’s wild,” Parrack told Variety. “When [showrunner] Tim Minear told me, I immediately went like, damn, we just introduced our little trio. We just saw child and mother and father together for the first time. By the time we get to the next episode, there’s already going to be something thrown into it.”

The Ryders don’t have a moment’s rest; as soon as the episode began, Wyatt was going to Station 126 to confront Judd about being his dad. He found him through a DNA ancestry test, and wanted to meet him. Couldn’t have happened at a worst time; the ice storm had abated, finally, but Judd had a new baby. All of a sudden, he’s got two kids.

Parrack also told TV Insider about the moment he heard about the twist. “I was like, ‘Oh boy, that is really, really good storytelling,” he said. “They give us a brand new child and a brand new little family and then the very next week say, hey, what about the past?’ I thought, ‘That’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be fun.’”