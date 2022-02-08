‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Looks Ahead to a ‘Cool Owen and Judd’ Moment in the Next Episode

Things have been a little wild on “9-1-1: Lone Star” recently, especially for Judd Ryder. He recently found out he had a secret teenage son named Wyatt, who came looking for him. Now he suddenly has two kids, as his wife Grace just gave birth in the previous episode. How is he going to balance being a father to a newborn and a teenager?

Luckily, he knows someone who’s had a teenage son before. Owen Strand is there to give Judd advice. Jim Parrack, who plays Judd on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” recently spoke with TV Insider about the shock for his character, and how Owen can help.

According to the synopsis for next week’s episode, Judd is attempting to bond with Wyatt. It’s safe to say, Judd isn’t going to just turn the kid out. He’s dedicated to being a father to both of his children. He just needs Owen’s help a little bit; apparently, they’re going to take the kid alien hunting. But, things go wrong when they find two dead bodies.

Parrack shared that he couldn’t go into a lot of detail about the episode, but “I can tell you that I definitely go to Owen to get some guidance on how to be a father of a young man and that’s kind of how the adventure kicks off.”

He continued, “Rob [Lowe] and I shot a good one last night until one in the morning or something, but we were looking at each other and we were like, oh, this is one of those cool Owen and Judd scenes where we get to kind of have a little private moment and be vulnerable and connect, and it’s fun.”

It looks like fans can expect a lot of bonding, some mistakes, and Judd asking Owen for help in the following episodes.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Talks Grace ‘Softening the Shock’ of Judd’s Twist

Finding out he has a secret teenager is definitely a shock for Judd. But his wife Grace is there to take some of the confusion out of the situation. She takes the initiative and called Wyatt’s mother, Marlene, and invited then to dinner. She wanted them to know Judd, herself, and their baby Charlie. Thus, making it clear that they weren’t going to be ignored.

“To initiate that while I’m still kind of spinning, for her to just say look, ‘What we’re for sure not going to do is alienate these people,’ Parrack told Variety. “And what she does in the episode, by taking that step and kind of taking the reins for a minute is she softens the shock of it all and lets us start to kind of boil things down to just simple human connections.”

He explains that with Grace making the call, he can think things through easier. “And she removes all the scandal from it and everything is just like, ‘Look, this is life now. How do you guys want to go about it?’ It was a really, really well-structured story. And what comes next after I’ve gotten the green light from my family that I can have a relationship with this kid without destroying what we have, what comes next is Judd’s attempt to connect to this kid that couldn’t be more different from him.”