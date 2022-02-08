‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Previews What the Writers Have in Store for Judd and Grace

9-1-1: Lone Star’s newest episode, Child Care, certainly delivered on that front. Here’s what Judd actor Jim Parrack has to say about what’s next for Judd and Grace.

But beware, spoilers for the most recent episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star are ahead.

Last week’s episode saw Grace giving birth to child number three in the midst of an ice storm. It was incredibly intense, and we saw her and Judd’s family grow in some of the most intense possible circumstances.

But this week, we just found out that Judd actually has two kids. In a shocking twist, Judd’s teenage son that he didn’t know he had found him through a DNA test. This really rocked their worlds, as they just had a newborn.

And they already have a lot to plan for their own kids. Here’s how they’re planning on balancing their parenting duties.

“Both of us are public servants and we have these pretty demanding jobs, pretty high-stakes jobs,” Parrack said in an interview with Variety. “We’re not in the kind of world where we can bring in a nanny or something like that. And without making much ado about it, without talking about it a lot, what you’re going to see is real husband and wife cooperation and taking turns.”

The ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Couple Will Share Responsibilities Equally

For them, this will mean evenly splitting up their parenting duties so they can both continue working.

“You’re not going to see assigned roles: dad takes care of this, mom takes care of that. Without talking about it, we just demonstrate both parents are going to have to do it all. And I know for a fact there are a ton of families out there that function just like that because they have to,” he continued.

It seems like the two actors are balancing duties with the infant actors in the same way.

“Just yesterday we were shooting a scene with the [the infant actors], and I came in after a long shift in the scene and Grace just hands me the kid and goes, ‘Your turn.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ No complaints, that’s life. So I think the writers have done a good job of letting us start off as good, strong parents. So I think they’ve done a good job of letting us start off as these good, strong parents,” he said.

If you want to see what’s next for Judd and Grace, you can tune in to 9-1-1: Lone Star, you can tune in next Monday, Valentine’s day, at 8/7 central.