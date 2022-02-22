‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Lisa Edelstein to Leave Series After Two Seasons

Monday nights usually mean a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, however, tonight meant more than that. Lisa Edelstein is leaving the show.

After two seasons as Gwyneth Morgan on the Rob Lowe firefighting drama, Edelstein is set to leave. The exit was slyly referenced during the end of Monday’s all-new episode. 9-1-1 Lone Star, exclusively on Fox, had T.K. receive a phone call. In that call, he found out the terrible news.

His mother had been killed. Right now, there has not been onscreen confirmation of the character’s death. So, for those hoping Gwyn might stick around a little longer… maybe this will be like a classic soap opera storyline? If you didn’t see it, it didn’t actually happen, right? The episode, Red vs. Blue (unfortunately, not a Halo reference), ended on a note that leads us to believe one thing.

Fans are going to get a chance to say buy to Gwyn. This isn’t going to be a situation where you don’t see at least a funeral or something to confirm the death. Viewers will have to wait until next week, of course, before they see the character fade away. Next week, the episode is called, In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.

So, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return and T.K. and Owen will be traveling to New York where Gwyn has had an emergency. The plane has mechanical issues and T.K. is going to have some flashbacks and will reflect on his relationship with Gwyn. Hopefully, we don’t lose three characters in the same episode, right?

This is going to be a big moment for the show. When characters are killed off it is never easy. It will be sad to see her leave. You just know that this episode is going to get emotional.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Talks Gwyn’s Exit

While speaking with Variety, Tim Minear, showrunner for 9-1-1: Lone Star talked about the move. As the man in charge, Tim has a clear idea of what he wants from the character. So, this gives a little insight into his thought process.

“Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do – out of the blue and without fanfare,” he said. “It comes at a moment for T.K. when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for T.K. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way T.k. deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

Fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to want to tune in next week for sure. After this, the show won’t be the same.