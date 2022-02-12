‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Morena Baccarin Wants To Appear Alongside Former Co-Star Gina Torres

Morena Baccarin is crossing her fingers and hoping that Tim Minear calls her up and invites her to guest star on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“Oh, that would be fun!” the actress told Variety. ” I haven’t seen those guys in forever. I love Tim. Yeah, I just got to clear my schedule.”

Lone Star creator Tim Minear was also the showrunner for Firefly, which starred Baccarin. The series only ran for one season, despite winning a primetime Emmy and being ranked one of the top shows on television.

When Minear moved on with the 9-1-1 franchise, he brought one of his Firefly stars with him, Tommy Vega actor Gina Torres. And because Baccarin and Torres are friends, it’s only natural that they’d want to work together again.

Minear doesn’t shy away from bringing his former actors onto his show either, so the possibility of a Morena Baccarin cameo isn’t far-fetched.

During season one of 9-1-1: Lone Star, he invited Julie Benz and Amy Acker to play guest roles. Both actors starred on another of Minear’s hits, Angel.

Baccarin is currently working on a new project titled The Endgame, which is slated to hit NBC on February 21st. But during the interview, executive producer Nick Wooton agreed to let her take a short break to appear on Lone Star.

So will we see the actress on 9-1-1: Lone Star in the future? Time will only tell. But now that the word is out there, the pressure is on for Tim Minear to facilitate a Baccarin and Torres reunion.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Doesn’t Want Judd’s Twist to be a ‘Scandal’

On the last episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Judd found out he was a father—again.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

During the show titled Child Care, Judd and Grace were struggling to balance their newfound parenthood with their careers. And just when they thought life couldn’t be more chaotic, Judd found out that he has a long-lost teenage son.

Some fans immediately worried that the twist was the beginning of the end for Judd and Grace. But during an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Tim Minear assured everyone that the development is not heading in that direction.

“Look, this isn’t a scandal,” he said. “This is a real family problem. I’m very, very protective of Judd and Grace.”

“I’m glad you get to see two people handle things in a healthy way, ’cause out here on earth, that’s not always an easy thing to do,” he continued. “On TV, you rarely get to see it because there’s not a lot of drama typically in people going about their lives in healthy, productive ways. So usually you see a meltdown and then everybody has to rebuild. But I thought this is a fresh take on a healthy couple doing the right thing in the face of a real challenge.”