‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Owen Deals With Annoying Pet in Upcoming Episode

Those who watch 9-1-1: Lone Star know that Owen runs into some interesting people. This upcoming episode finds him facing a pet.

This is really a specific type of pet. Yeah, it’s a bird. In fact, the episode is titled The Bird. We get some more information about it from Nerds and Beyond.

So, this episode involves a soldier’s homecoming not like what you see in videos. Let’s take a look at the synopsis for this episode. (Spoiler Alert! Details are upcoming about the episode.) Here it is: “The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, Paul faces a medical emergency and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Fans Vote On Which Episode Is Their Favorite of Series

Owen is played by Rob Lowe. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday nights on Fox. Fans do love this show and they get together to start voting on their favorites.

We turn our attention to IMDb. Fans have weighed in and voted on a Season 2 episode titled The Big Heat. They have rated it with 8.9 points out of 10.

The Big Heat was an emotional episode. Owen ends up being suspected of an arsonist that he was investigating himself. In reality, he was part of an elaborate plan to catch a firefighter that was really involved. There were a lot of twists going down.

It all culminates in an arson investigator sneaking into a hospital room to kill a witness. But the person sets himself on fire. Now, the team also found out he planted bombs at the station.

Episode Also Featured Carlos, TK Getting Trapped In Burning House

Here is yet another twist in this episode. Oh boy, it’s something. Carlos and TK are just trapped in their burning house. Well, I bet thoughts going through a lot of people’s minds is this: Will 9-1-1: Lone Star really kill these two characters? The answer is no.

Owen and Billy arrived and saved both Carlos and TK. Yes, Carlos was really freaked out given that they’d been targeted by a deranged arsonist.

So much for that episode. Meanwhile, in other news, Lisa Edelstein has left the show.

She was on there for two seasons as Gwyneth Morgan on the Rob Lowe firefighting drama. TK received a phone call in a scene from a recent new episode. He learns that his mother had been killed. For those hoping Gwyn might stick around a little longer…well, it looks like that is over. And this show just keeps turning up surprise after surprise, too.