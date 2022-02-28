‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Owen Is There for T.K. in Preview of Episode 8

When it comes to a father being there for his son, Owen Strand picks up the mantle for his son T.K. in Monday night’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Why is this something that raises attention? This is a truly emotional episode on Fox. We get some help about this from TV Insider.

Rob Lowe plays Owen while Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. So, Owen’s ex-wife Gwyn, played by Lisa Edelstein, has died. She also is T.K.’s mother. We do not know how she died.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode Has Deep Emotional Moments

“Everything’s broken now. Do we even know how broken it is?” T.K. asks, his focus on his younger brother. “He’ll never know a time when it wasn’t. He’ll never know Mom.”

But the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode has Owen assuring T.K. that the younger brother will know about Gwyn. T.K. gets comforted by his boyfriend Carlos, played by Rafael Silva.

As for In The Unlikely Event Of An Emergency, we see Owen and T.K. go to New York for Gwyn’s funeral. But the plane has a mechanical failure. T.K. also looks back upon the time Gwyn, his mother, helped him get into rehab.

Rubinstein Calls Show ‘Most Insane, Fullfilling Work’ of Career

A bit ago, Rubinstein talked with the publication about this episode. He called it “the most insane, fulfilling work of my entire career. I was so, so blessed by Tim [Minear] and the writers to have that kind of episode. We’ll see a side of T.K. that we have never seen and we’ll get to learn so much about him. It’s gonna be something else to say the least. It’s definitely the most intense physically and emotionally work I’ve ever done, especially as T.K.”

Yes, this will be the last episode for Dedelstein on the show…for now. We say for now because there always could be a flashback moment where she appears again. But we do not know anything about that for now. Having her die like this is a shock to some fans’ systems.

Minear warns Edelstein’s appearance in Monday night’s episode may not be what fans are expecting. “Life is never one thing,” Minear said in an interview with Variety. “And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare.

“It comes at a moment for TK when things are good,” the showrunner said. “He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game-changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from.”