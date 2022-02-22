‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ratings Drop to Season Low Despite Bombshell Character Death

9-1-1-: Lone Star experienced a big ratings drop last night despite a bombshell character death at the end. But that doesn’t necessarily spell any trouble for the show. Here are the numbers, and why fans of the show shouldn’t worry:

Last night, the show raked in 4.9 million viewers with a 0.5 demo rating (Per TV LINE). That’s a season-low. However, it still managed to draw in Monday night’s biggest audience. So even a season-low for 9-1-1: Lone Star would be a fantastic night for any other show.

Also, just because the episode dropped a bombshell, it was not marketed as a big episode. That’s why it was such a massive shocker. The episode fans were teased was just a fun rivalry episode that saw Owen Strand and his buddies taking on an annoying police sergeant in a game of softball.

Fans had no idea that the episode end with one of the most shocking character deaths the shows had so far.

Here’s What Happened During Last Night’s Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Last Night’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star ended on an absolutely tragic note (spoilers incoming, folks!). In the last few moments, T.K (Ronan Rubenstein) reveals in a phone call to his boyfriend, Carlos (Rafael Silva), that his mom Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) is dead.

This was a huge shock, and we still don’t know many details. Edelstein’s Gwyn was a key part of the story, especially in season 2, when she quarantined with T.K and his father, her ex, Owen (Rob Lowe). Usually, however, she works as a powerful attorney in New York City.

Variety confirmed that Edelstein will indeed exit 9-1-1: Lone Star. Showrunner Tim Minear explained to the publication why it happened the way it did.

“Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare,” Minear explained. “It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. ”

And of course, not only will this affect T.K, but it’ll have a huge impact on both Owen and Carlos.

“His mother’s death is a game-changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn,” Minear explained.

We will see Edelstein in an episode one last time. She’ll appear in the form of a flashback as TK reflects on how she helped him get into rehab.

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs next Monday at 8/7 central.