‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Opens Up About What Gwyn’s Loss Means for Owen

9-1-1: Lone Star just had one of its saddest episodes yet, saying goodbye to Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) after her sudden death. Here’s what actor Rob Lowe, who plays Owen on the hit show, says about how his character is going to move forward.

Lowe’s Owen had a complicated relationship with Gwyn. Gwyn was already broken up with Owen when she found out she was pregnant with their child. But the two made it work as friends eventually. According to Rob Lowe, Owen’s biggest concern right now is for his son.

“Starting with losing his entire firehouse on 9/11, Owen’s whole life has been marked by loss,” Lowe explained to EW. But he notes that just because he’s experienced loss before, that’s not making this any easier. Especially since this is the mother of his child, who he now has to watch suffer.

“And although it’s his ex-wife, this is still the loss of a whole chapter of his life and it’s the loss of the mother of his son. And so this is definitely an issue that Owen has to struggle with. But I think his real concern is “what does it mean for his son?” Because at the end of the day, T.K. is losing a parent,” he continued.

Now, T.K’s entire life has been uprooted. But he does have a strong support system that has his back.

This Character Death Hit Close to Home for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minnear

Like any TV death that leaves a big sting, some have wondered if it was necessary for Gwyn to die. And while of course, it wasn’t “necessary” it adds a sort of brutal realism to the story. This death also hit incredibly close to home for showrunner Tim Minnear, who recently lost his own mother and thought a lot about her while planning this plotline.

Minnear argues that death like this is justified in shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star, because its something people have to go through. It’s something real. It just happens. It’s also part of the reason she died so suddenly. Because sometimes it really can come out of nowhere.

And of course, that realism also means Owen, T.K, and everyone else who was close to her will have to deal with the aftermath of her death for the rest of their lives.

Next week’s episode will put the focus back on the other first responders and while we assume it’ll address Gwyn’s death, it won’t be the focus. Therefore, it should be a much easier one to get through. If you want to check out the new 9-1-1: Lone Star episode for yourself, you can tune in to FOX next Monday at 8 Eastern 7 Central.