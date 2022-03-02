‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Reflects on Working Relationship With Lisa Edelstein

Surely, producers could see it. Rob Lowe, the face of 9-1-1: Lone Star, had great chemistry with Lisa Edelstein, who portrayed his ex-wife.

In fact, the two actors met back in the late 1990s during the premiere season of The West Wing. Lowe was Sam Seaborn, a speechwriter and the Deputy Communications Director at the White House. Edelstein portrayed Laurie, a law student who earned money as a call girl. She also had a fling with Sam.

“Lisa and I have always worked well together,” Lowe said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I thought we had really special chemistry from the minute I met her, in the pilot episode of The West Wing. I love any time I get a chance to work with her. And she was a great lift on the show.”

Now, flash forward a couple of decades to 9-1-1: Lone Star. Lowe plays handsome, charismatic captain Owen Strand, who left his fire-fighting job in NYC to lead Austin’s 126. In season two, 9-1-1: Lone Star writers helped fill in Owen’s back story by introducing fans to Edelstein’s Gwyn. She was a high-profile attorney in New York who happened to be Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother. She got stuck in Austin when Covid shut down the world. So she spent the pandemic in Austin.

But Edelstein officially left the show in Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Because the series is all about first responders and rescues, Gwyn’s accident was narrated via a call to 9-1-1 in NYC. She got hit by a bike courier and knocked her head on the curb.

(FOX via Getty Images)

Gwyn Didn’t Have Much Story Appeal for 9-1-1: Lone Star

Here’s why Gwyn became an expendable character on 9-1-1: Lone Star. She found out she was pregnant while in Austin last season. It came as a shock because she thought she was long past child-bearing age. The bigger shock was when she discovered her ex-boyfriend Enzo was the baby’s father and not Owen. Once that fact was established, Gwyn’s Austin storyline came to an end.

Edelstein was in 10 episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star. In her farewell, told through flashbacks, fans found out how she helped save T.K.’s life. T.K. was an addict and Gwyn pulled him out of a drug house. Then she flew with him to California to make sure he’d check in to rehab.

Earlier in season three, T.K. also was near death, but this time because he fell into freezing water while rescuing a young boy. T.K. dreamed about his mother while he was in a coma and on life support. In the visions, Gwyn guided T.K. back to Carlos, then made him wake up.

Edelstein is cool with leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star. She joked in an interview with TV Line on how she wanted Gwyn to be remembered on the show.

“As an amazing mother, of course!” Edelstein said. “Also, as a super sexy ex-wife who’s remarkably young for her age and in incredible shape, who’s smarter than any woman they’ve ever seen and more charming than they thought possible. Yeah. That sounds like the perfect way for Gwyn to be remembered.”

Edelstein didn’t rule out a return to 9-1-1: Lone Star. “Fantasy Gwyn gets the best lighting on the show, anyway, so I’m fine with showing up in a few dream sequences here and there.”