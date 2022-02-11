‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Set to Reprise ‘Austin Powers’ Role in GM Super Bowl Commercial

In this year’s General Motors (GM) Super Bowl ad, Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast of “Austin Powers” are back in action. The new advertisement’s goal is to look at the challenges of climate change in a way that makes others laugh.

In the commercial, Mike Myers plays Dr. Evil, who wants to take over GM. He is devastated to find out he is only the second biggest threat to the world as climate change moved into the main area. So what does he do? He does everything in his power to regain his top spot. Dr. Evil and his sidekicks include characters played by Rob Lowe and Seth Green. The group has a plot to take control of GM and use the company’s Ultium Platform to combat climate change. Sounds pretty gnarly, right? Also, for anyone wondering, Ultium batteries and associated platforms contain what’s needed to maintain GM’s all-electric future.

The advertisement displays EVs powered by GM’s Ultium Platform and several unique vehicles with all-star features. They include the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Pickup, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the BrightDrop EV600. Let’s not forget Cadillac’s autonomous Halo Concept Portfolio, which includes the InnerSpace, SocialSpace, and PersonalSpace. Did you get all that, Outsiders?

This humorous commercial starring Rob Lowe, Mike Myers, and Seth Green is nothing short of entertaining.

Although a sidekick to Dr. Evil, it appears that Seth Green cares more about the planet when he first suggests they reduce tailpipe admissions. However, Dr. Evil sees this as an act of benevolence and turns it down.

“I’m sorry. Am I no longer Dr. Evil, I’m Dr. Good now? I didn’t get the memo,” He states sarcastically.

When Rob Lowe reveals that climate change is a bigger threat than Dr. Evil, Seth Green magically unveils his son. “We have to help the planet—for my son,” he dramatically states.

The Polestar Ad Marks First Time Company Advertised with GM During Super Bowl

The reveal of the Polestar ad marks the first time that the company advertised with GM during the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, in a press release. “

“We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US, and beyond.”

According to Polestar, the popular car dealership plans to release three new cars over the next three years. Is anyone in the market for a new vehicle or three anytime soon?